Chepkirui shifts focus to Boston after shining in AK National X-country

Chepkirui noted that just like other athletes, it was her expectation to win but two-time Chicago Marathon champion Ruth Chepng’etich proved too tough to be defeated.

“I am happy to have placed second and I thank God for that. The race was not easy. I am hoping to compete at the Boston Marathon come April,” Chepkirui said, adding that her endurance is what saved the day during the race.

“It is everyone’s expectation to win but today, it has been difficult to defeat Chepng’etich.”

AFP

It is no secret that the Boston Marathon has attracted a strong field including the 2021 London Marathon champion Joycilline Jepkosgei and World marathon champion Gotytom Gebreslase.

Chepkirui revealed that she is highly aware of the big names and she will have to pull up her socks in training if she has to do well in her second marathon. The 32-year-old made her marathon debut last year at the Valencia Marathon where she placed third in 2:17:29.

“I am aware of the strong field and that is why I have to go back to the drawing board and plan my training well. I will mostly focus on my mileage,” she said.