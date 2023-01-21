Chepng'etich, Lokir beat strong fields to dominate National X-country

The men's race, however, was a highly contested one as it was very competitive. Lokir managed a first place finish to cross the finish line in 29:16. Isaac Kibet and Dennis Kipngetich followed closely to finish second and third in respective times of 29:16 and 29:23.

Pulse Live Kenya

In the junior category, Mercy Sang placed first in the women's 6Km Under-20 race in 19:43. Sang edged out Mirriam Chepkirui to second place (19:54) as Mirriam Chemutai settled for third place in 20:02.

The men's 8km Under-20 race saw Japan-based Samuel Kibari clinch the first position in 23:12 as Simeon Maiywa placed second in 23:25. Shadrack Rono placed third in 23:32.