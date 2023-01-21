The women's race was a one woman show as Chepng'etich led from gun to tape. She proved her agility when she crossed the finish line in 32:56. Sheila Chepkirui tried to keep up with Chepng'etich's pace but could only manage a second place finish in 32:58. Zenah Yego placed third in 33:06.
Chepng'etich, Lokir beat strong fields to dominate National X-country
Two-time Chicago Marathon champion Ruth Chepng'etich and Charles Lokir obliterated strong fields on Saturday to win the Athletics Kenya National Cross-country senior women's and men's races respectively.
The men's race, however, was a highly contested one as it was very competitive. Lokir managed a first place finish to cross the finish line in 29:16. Isaac Kibet and Dennis Kipngetich followed closely to finish second and third in respective times of 29:16 and 29:23.
In the junior category, Mercy Sang placed first in the women's 6Km Under-20 race in 19:43. Sang edged out Mirriam Chepkirui to second place (19:54) as Mirriam Chemutai settled for third place in 20:02.
The men's 8km Under-20 race saw Japan-based Samuel Kibari clinch the first position in 23:12 as Simeon Maiywa placed second in 23:25. Shadrack Rono placed third in 23:32.
Focus now shifts to the Sirikwa Cross-country, a World Cross Country Tour Gold series, slated for February 4.
More from category
-
Chepng'etich, Lokir beat strong fields to dominate National X-country
-
Usain Bolt scammed as $12 million goes missing from his account
-
Kipchoge's marathon world record ratified