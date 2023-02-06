ADVERTISEMENT
I was not expecting to win this race, says Kipyegon

Abigael Wafula
Two-time World and Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon has said kicking-off the season with the dominant victory at the Sirikwa Classic Cross-country comes as motivation as she eyes the 1500m world record.

Faith Kipyegon wins gold in 1500m women's race during the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Orgeon
Kipyegon, who last won a cross-country championship (World Athletics gold label race) at the 2017 World Cross-country championships, said the race was quite good but had some few challenges.

Kipyegon on Sunday destroyed a strong field to win the 10km senior women's race in 33:50 ahead of Commonwealth Games 3000m SC champion Jackline Chepkoech who timed 34:52. Zenah Jemutai finished third in 35:08.

“I have enjoyed myself starting the season with the cross-country. The race was quite tough but I was enjoying myself. I can say I have started the season on a good note,” she said, adding that her fans were also a source of her motivation as they cheered her on.

She also revealed that she her win came as her surprise. “I was not expecting to win this race. I really thank God for this. It has been my first race of the season,” she said.

She disclosed that her manager and coach are the ones who came up with the idea of the cross-country but she was initially afraid to give it a try after six years of not competing in the race.

Faith Kipyegon crosses the finish line to win the 1500m race at the Wanda Diamond League athletics meeting at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco on August 10, 2022. (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)
“My manager and coach advised me to try this out but I was a little bit afraid. I then decided to just go for it and I thank God all went well,” she said.

The three-time Diamond League Final winner said if all will be well, she will be more than willing to compete at next year’s edition of the event. “If I am healthy, you will see me here once again,” she said.

Abigael Wafula Abigael Wafula Abigael is just a young girl driven by passion in sports.
