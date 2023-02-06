I was not expecting to win this race, says Kipyegon

Kipyegon on Sunday destroyed a strong field to win the 10km senior women's race in 33:50 ahead of Commonwealth Games 3000m SC champion Jackline Chepkoech who timed 34:52. Zenah Jemutai finished third in 35:08.

“I have enjoyed myself starting the season with the cross-country. The race was quite tough but I was enjoying myself. I can say I have started the season on a good note,” she said, adding that her fans were also a source of her motivation as they cheered her on.

She also revealed that she her win came as her surprise. “I was not expecting to win this race. I really thank God for this. It has been my first race of the season,” she said.

She disclosed that her manager and coach are the ones who came up with the idea of the cross-country but she was initially afraid to give it a try after six years of not competing in the race.

“My manager and coach advised me to try this out but I was a little bit afraid. I then decided to just go for it and I thank God all went well,” she said.