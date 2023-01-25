"I'll be there to cheer you on,"- Tergat says as he encourages Team Kenya for World X-country

“As you go out, I encourage you to work hard and bring more medals,” Tergat said.

The legendary athlete is a five-time World Cross-country champion and was recently crowned the ambassador of the 44th edition of the global show.

ece-auto-gen

He promised to be in Bathurst to cheer the Kenyan athletes as they look to propel the country to victory. “I will be there to support you as you compete,” he said.

Meanwhile, he condemned the act of doping and encouraged athletes to run clean and represent the country in an honorable way.