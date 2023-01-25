He encouraged the athletes to work hard and embrace teamwork in order to emerge as champions. The contingent is camping at Kigari Teachers Training College in Embu.
"I'll be there to cheer you on,"- Tergat says as he encourages Team Kenya for World X-country
The National Olympic Committee of Kenya president Paul Tergat has urged Team Kenya selected to represent the country at the World Cross-country Championships in Bathurst next month to raise the country’s flag high.
“As you go out, I encourage you to work hard and bring more medals,” Tergat said.
The legendary athlete is a five-time World Cross-country champion and was recently crowned the ambassador of the 44th edition of the global show.
He promised to be in Bathurst to cheer the Kenyan athletes as they look to propel the country to victory. “I will be there to support you as you compete,” he said.
Meanwhile, he condemned the act of doping and encouraged athletes to run clean and represent the country in an honorable way.
“As an athlete, you should strive to represent the country in a respectful way. The hard work you have put in from the grassroots to the national level should not go in vain because of doping. You are talented and gifted and you should believe that you can do anything,” he said.
