ADVERTISEMENT

"I'll be there to cheer you on,"- Tergat says as he encourages Team Kenya for World X-country

Abigael Wafula
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Athletics

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya president Paul Tergat has urged Team Kenya selected to represent the country at the World Cross-country Championships in Bathurst next month to raise the country’s flag high.

Paul Tergat poses for the photographer during the gala evening of the 2022 edition of the Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting on August 31, 2022.
Paul Tergat poses for the photographer during the gala evening of the 2022 edition of the Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting on August 31, 2022.

He encouraged the athletes to work hard and embrace teamwork in order to emerge as champions. The contingent is camping at Kigari Teachers Training College in Embu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“As you go out, I encourage you to work hard and bring more medals,” Tergat said.

The legendary athlete is a five-time World Cross-country champion and was recently crowned the ambassador of the 44th edition of the global show.

Paul Tergat
Paul Tergat ece-auto-gen

He promised to be in Bathurst to cheer the Kenyan athletes as they look to propel the country to victory. “I will be there to support you as you compete,” he said.

Meanwhile, he condemned the act of doping and encouraged athletes to run clean and represent the country in an honorable way.

“As an athlete, you should strive to represent the country in a respectful way. The hard work you have put in from the grassroots to the national level should not go in vain because of doping. You are talented and gifted and you should believe that you can do anything,” he said.

Abigael Wafula Abigael Wafula Abigael is just a young girl driven by passion in sports.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Ferdinand Omanyala after winning gold

    Omanyala eyes World Championships 100m title as busy season kicks off

  • Paul Tergat poses for the photographer during the gala evening of the 2022 edition of the Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting on August 31, 2022.

    "I'll be there to cheer you on,"- Tergat says as he encourages Team Kenya for World X-country

  • Charles Lokir in action during a past match

    Lokir keen to extend host streak at next month's Sirikwa X-country

Recommended articles

Bielsa slaps Everton with a tough demand amid takeover rumours

Bielsa slaps Everton with a tough demand amid takeover rumours

Omanyala eyes World Championships 100m title as busy season kicks off

Omanyala eyes World Championships 100m title as busy season kicks off

Dejected Nzoia Sugar look to bounce back against Vihiga Bullets

Dejected Nzoia Sugar look to bounce back against Vihiga Bullets

I'll be there to cheer you on,- Tergat says as he encourages Team Kenya for World X-country

"I'll be there to cheer you on,"- Tergat says as he encourages Team Kenya for World X-country

KCB face wounded Rangers, City Stars tackle Wazito

KCB face wounded Rangers, City Stars tackle Wazito

Revealed - Why Ronaldo 'divorced' super agent Mendes

Revealed - Why Ronaldo 'divorced' super agent Mendes

Can Ulinzi end their hoodoo against Tusker?

Can Ulinzi end their hoodoo against Tusker?

Uganda: 8 Arsenal fans arrested for celebrating win against Man United

Uganda: 8 Arsenal fans arrested for celebrating win against Man United

Ndiritu expects team selected for Magical Kenya Open to perform well

Ndiritu expects team selected for Magical Kenya Open to perform well

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jesse Lingard

Lingard reveals next career as he plans retirement from football

Uganda: 8 Arsenal fans arrested for celebrating win against Man United

Uganda: 8 Arsenal fans arrested for celebrating win against Man United

Ulinzi Stars FC. [Facebook]
FKF PL

Can Ulinzi end their hoodoo against Tusker?

KCB striker John Mwangi attempts to go for a shot during a FKF Premier League match (Photo credit: KCB FC)
FKF PL

KCB face wounded Rangers, City Stars tackle Wazito

Nzoia Sugar FC striker Tanui Emoni vies for the ball with Kenya Police defender Musa Mohamed ( Photo credit: Police FC)
FKF PL

Dejected Nzoia Sugar look to bounce back against Vihiga Bullets

Portuguese football agent Jorge Mendes poses on arrival for the world premiere of the film Ronaldo in central London on November 9, 2015
BREAK-UP

Revealed - Why Ronaldo 'divorced' super agent Mendes

Mathare United
FKF PL

Mathare gunning for first win over Bidco

Collins Injera.
BREAKING

Shujaa legend Collins Injera retires