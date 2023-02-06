ADVERTISEMENT
Kite, Barsosio handed two-year bans for anti-doping rule violations

Abigael Wafula
The Anti-doping Agency of Kenya has sanctioned Gloria Kite and Stellah Barsosio for a period of two-years effective from August 12, 2022 and August 17, 2022 respectively.

The 2021 Ostia Half Marathon women's race podium finishers Joyce Chepkemoi Tele, Betty Chepkemoi Kibet and Gloria Kite during the award ceremony
Kite was handed a ban after the presence of prohibited substances Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS) were found in her sample collected for testing back in May last year.

“The Athlete herein is charged with an Anti-Doping Rule Violation of Presence of a prohibited substance known as S1.1. Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS)/Androsterone, Adiols, Pregnanediol, 11-ketoetiocholanolone, Etiocholanolone (Etio), testosterone, 5a-androstanediol and epitestosterone contrary to the provisions of Article 2.1 of ADAK Anti-Doping Rules,” the ruling read in part.

Kite, however, from the ruling, denied that she negligently or intentionally consumed any prohibited substance with the intentions of enhancing her performance.

“The Respondent denied the charges and stated vide WhatsApp that she wasn't feeling well and sought treatment from a doctor and was subsequently 6 prescribed with several medications. She attached the doctor’s medical notes in her defense.”

Konstanze Klosterhalfen (GER), Gloria Kite (KEN), Sifan Hassan (NED), Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (KEN), Ejgayehu Taye (ETH) during the Kamila SKolimowska Memorial in Katowice, Poland, on August 6, 2022
Meanwhile, Barsosio, the 2021 Rotterdam Marathon champion was also banned after the presence of prohibited substance trimetazidine was found in her sample.

“Hormone and Metabolic Modulators/Trimetazidine which is prohibited under S4 of the 2022 WADA prohibited list is alleged to have been found in the Respondent’s urine samples. This is a non-specified substance and is prohibited at all times as per WADA Prohibited List of 2022,” the ruling read in part.

Kite and Barsosio will resume participation in both local and international events on August 12, 2024 and August 17, 2024.

