Obiri, Korir confirm participation at Ras Alkhaimah Half Marathon

Obiri also made her marathon debut at last year’s New York City marathon where she placed sixth in 2:25:49. She is also a World 10,000m silver medallist. She won last year’s Istanbul Half Marathon, Bangsaen Half Marathon and the Great North Run.

ece-auto-gen

Obiri will be in the company of Korir, who as well, who has a decorated career. Korir finished fourth at last year’s Ras Al Khaimah marathon. She has a personal best time of 1:05:28 over the half marathon distance.

In the men’s category, Daniel Mateiko will be looking to fly the country’s flag high. He will be hoping to improve on his sixth-place finish at last year’s edition of the event. He placed third at last year’s Valencia Half Marathon. Mateiko has a life-time best of 58:26 over the distance.