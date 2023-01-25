Obiri, Korir confirm participation at Ras Alkhaimah Half Marathon

Obiri placed second in last year’s edition of the race after being edged out by Ethiopia’s Girmawit Gebrzihair who won the race in 1:04:14. She has a personal best time of 1:04:22 that she ran in the Middle East.
Two-time World 5000m champion Hellen Obiri and World marathon silver medallist Judith Korir will on February 18 line up for the Ras Alkhaimah Half Marathon in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.
Obiri also made her marathon debut at last year’s New York City marathon where she placed sixth in 2:25:49. She is also a World 10,000m silver medallist. She won last year’s Istanbul Half Marathon, Bangsaen Half Marathon and the Great North Run.
Obiri will be in the company of Korir, who as well, who has a decorated career. Korir finished fourth at last year’s Ras Al Khaimah marathon. She has a personal best time of 1:05:28 over the half marathon distance.
In the men’s category, Daniel Mateiko will be looking to fly the country’s flag high. He will be hoping to improve on his sixth-place finish at last year’s edition of the event. He placed third at last year’s Valencia Half Marathon. Mateiko has a life-time best of 58:26 over the distance.
Ethiopia’s Seifu Tura will also be lining up in a quest for top honours. He placed fourth at last year’s edition of the event and he lines up with a personal best time of 58:36.
