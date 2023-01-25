Omanyala eyes World Championships 100m title as busy season kicks off

“I have three main goals to accomplish this year…to break the African record, win the World Championships and lift the Diamond League trophy,” he said.

Omanyala, who is keen to kick-off his season next week, has revealed he wants to be more focused on the 200m specialty where he intends to break the national record which currently stands at 20.14.

“Actually, this season, I will be more focused in the 200m races and hopefully compete in international events,” he said.

He intends to do a series of Indoor tours in France from February 4-14 and then later compete in the Athletics Kenya meet at Nyayo Stadium on February 24 and 25. He said he wants to use the Indoor meets to improve on his first 50m considering his strength is in the last 50m.

“After that, I will take a break for approximately one month and then leave for a training camp in South Africa,” he added.

Pulse Live Kenya

He also revealed that he plans to launch a foundation that will venture into nurture future sprinters.