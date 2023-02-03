ADVERTISEMENT
Omanyala to kick-off season at Miramas Metropolis Meeting

Abigael Wafula
Africa 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala will be lining up for his first race of the season at the Miramas Metropolis Meeting set for tonight, Friday, February 3, 2023 in Miramas, France.

Gold medallist Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates during the medal ceremony for the men's 100m athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day seven of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 4, 2022. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
Gold medallist Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates during the medal ceremony for the men's 100m athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day seven of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 4, 2022. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Omanyala will be competing in the 60m and he has a personal best time of 6.57 across the distance. However, the race will not be a walk in the park for the 27-year-old as it has attracted some of the top athletes from across the globe.

Omanyala will be lining up as the third fastest in the field after Côte d’Ivoire’s Arthur Cisse and Great Britain’s Ojie Edoburun.

Cisse is the fastest in the field with a personal best time of 6.53. He is the 2019 Africa 100m silver medallist. On his part, Edoburun has a personal best time of 6.56 and he is the 2017 European Under-23 100m champion.

Ferdinand Omanyala after winning gold
Speaking on NTV (January 24), Omanyala revealed he has great plans in this season as he looks to break the African 100m record, win the 100m title at the World Championships in Budapest and win the Diamond League trophy.

He has a busy indoor season lined-up for him including the Mondeville Meeting in France (February 8), Paris Indoor Meeting (February 11), Lievin Meeting (February 15) before travelling back to Kenya for the Weekend Meet at the Nyayo Stadium on February 24-25.

In Miramas, Omanyala will be joined by Wiseman Were, Collins Omae and Elkanah Kiprotich who will be competing in the 400m race. Tyson Juma is also in the mix.

In the women’s category, Vivian Chebet and Josephine Chelangat will be representing the country in the 1500m race.

Meanwhile, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya president Paul Tergat will tonight sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Miramas, France for Team Kenya Pre-Games preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Tergat is in the company of NOC-K Secretary General Francis Mutuku and NOC-K treasurer Eliud Kariuki. Kenya's Ambassador to France Judi Wakhungu will also be in attendance.

