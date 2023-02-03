Omanyala to kick-off season at Miramas Metropolis Meeting

Omanyala will be lining up as the third fastest in the field after Côte d’Ivoire’s Arthur Cisse and Great Britain’s Ojie Edoburun.

Cisse is the fastest in the field with a personal best time of 6.53. He is the 2019 Africa 100m silver medallist. On his part, Edoburun has a personal best time of 6.56 and he is the 2017 European Under-23 100m champion.

Ferdinand Omanyala after winning gold Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking on NTV (January 24), Omanyala revealed he has great plans in this season as he looks to break the African 100m record, win the 100m title at the World Championships in Budapest and win the Diamond League trophy.

He has a busy indoor season lined-up for him including the Mondeville Meeting in France (February 8), Paris Indoor Meeting (February 11), Lievin Meeting (February 15) before travelling back to Kenya for the Weekend Meet at the Nyayo Stadium on February 24-25.

In Miramas, Omanyala will be joined by Wiseman Were, Collins Omae and Elkanah Kiprotich who will be competing in the 400m race. Tyson Juma is also in the mix.

In the women’s category, Vivian Chebet and Josephine Chelangat will be representing the country in the 1500m race.