Sang lauds Ngugi, Tergat says they set the pace for Kenyan athletics

Abigael Wafula
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Athletics

A total of eight Kenyan athletes lined-up against a competitive senior men’s 12km race at the World Cross-country Championships in Madrid, Spain in 1981.

Paul Tergat runs the Brussels cross cup on, Sunday, December 19, 2004
Paul Tergat runs the Brussels cross cup on, Sunday, December 19, 2004

This was the first time Kenya took part in the Cross-country championships and it was indeed, the beginning of a beautiful journey. The team, which comprised of Jackson Ruto, Peter Koech and Sammy Mogene among others brought home a bronze medal.

Athletics Coach Patrick Sang recalls this moment with great pride considering how the sport has grown in the country. Since then, the country has produced many legends in the cross-country including five-time World Cross-country champions John Ngugi and Paul Tergat.

“The journey of a thousand miles starts with one step. I remember we first represented the country on the global stage in Cross-country in 1981. After that, Ngugi and Tergat set the pace for us. I am proud of the journey,” Sang said.

Kenya is now bracing up for the Sirikwa Cross-country, a World Athletics gold label tour, which has attracted athletes globally. Since the year started, Athletics Kenya and its counterparts have been burning the midnight oil to ensure staging of successful events.

Sang expressed his gratitude to everyone who has taken part in organising the events in preparation for the World Cross-country Championships in Bathurst, Australia on February 18.

“I want to appreciate everyone who has worked with us to ensure we get to this point. Hosting the second edition of the Sirikwa Cross-country shows how much we have grown as a country,” he said.

John Ngugi competes in a past race
John Ngugi competes in a past race Pulse Live Kenya

Apart from Cross-country, Kenya was also privileged to host the 2021 World Under-20 Championships at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani. Hosting the Kip-keino Classic, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series, is also an honour.

“We are also proud to be hosting the Kip-keino Classic in honour of our legendary athletes. There are great benefits that come with following this journey in an honourable way,” Sang said.

Meanwhile, AK president Jack Tuwei believes the country can still do better in growing athletics in the country. “We would like to see better facilities in order to host international events. Kenya should continue being great in regards to athletics. We are a powerhouse,” Tuwei said.

