ADVERTISEMENT
ATHLETICS

Waithaka believes Sirikwa X-country will be great build-up to kick off season

Abigael Wafula
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Athletics

World 10,000m silver medallist Stanley Waithaka is hoping to display great performance at Saturday’s Sirikwa Cross-country to be held at the Lobo Village, Eldoret.

Silver medallist Kenya's Stanley Waithaka Mburu poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's 10,000m during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 17, 2022. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
Silver medallist Kenya's Stanley Waithaka Mburu poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's 10,000m during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 17, 2022. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

This will be Waithaka’s first race of the 2023 season and he hopes to exhibit a good run as he prepares for the next assignments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“Yes, I am going for the Sirikwa meet. I am just looking forward to run well and display great performance. This will be a great build-up to open up the season for me,” Waithaka said.

Gold medallist Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei (C), silver medallist Stanley Waithaka Mburu (L) and bronze medallist Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo (R) pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's 10,000m during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 17, 2022. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
Gold medallist Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei (C), silver medallist Stanley Waithaka Mburu (L) and bronze medallist Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo (R) pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's 10,000m during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 17, 2022. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

The 2018 World Under-20 5000m silver medallist also revealed that his training has been going on well and he is ready for the challenge. The race has attracted some of the top athletes from within the country and without including Eritrea’s Merhawi Mebrahtu, Burundi’s Oscar Niyonzima and Commonwealth Games 3000m SC bronze medallist Amos Serem of Kenya.

“My training has been going on well and so far, so good…everything is set. I am not under any pressure whatsoever and I am ready for the challenge,” he said.

Waithaka added that one of his major plans is to make the cut to Team Kenya for the World Championships in Budapest later this year where he hopes to compete in the 10,000m. The qualifying time for the 10,000m is 27:10.00 and Waithaka’s personal best time is 27:13.01.

“Going forward, I want to train hard and hit the qualifying time in the 10,000m in order to make Team Kenya for the World Championships,” Waithaka said.

Abigael Wafula Abigael Wafula Abigael is just a young girl driven by passion in sports.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Silver medallist Kenya's Stanley Waithaka Mburu poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's 10,000m during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 17, 2022. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

    Waithaka believes Sirikwa X-country will be great build-up to kick off season

  • Faith Kipyegon reacts after winning the Women's 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics)

    Fireworks expected at Saturday's Sirikwa X-country meet in Eldoret

  • Peres Chepchirchir finishes first at the 2020 Olympics Marathon

    Reigning Olympic marathon champion Jepchirchir confirmed for London Marathon

Recommended articles

Wazito look to shrug off poor form

Wazito look to shrug off poor form

Hakimi's biography: Early life, career, family, awards

Hakimi's biography: Early life, career, family, awards

Waithaka believes Sirikwa X-country will be great build-up to kick off season

Waithaka believes Sirikwa X-country will be great build-up to kick off season

Tusker aim to bounce back against Kariobangi Sharks

Tusker aim to bounce back against Kariobangi Sharks

Fireworks expected at Saturday's Sirikwa X-country meet in Eldoret

Fireworks expected at Saturday's Sirikwa X-country meet in Eldoret

Why court dropped all 3 charges against Mason Greenwood

Why court dropped all 3 charges against Mason Greenwood

Mathare United sack coach Boniface Omondi

Mathare United sack coach Boniface Omondi

Oldest striker in the world lands new club in Portugal

Oldest striker in the world lands new club in Portugal

Rapha Varane ends 9-year journey with Les Bleus

Rapha Varane ends 9-year journey with Les Bleus

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura
OLDIE

Oldest striker in the world lands new club in Portugal

2021 Betway Cup winners Gor Mahia (Photo Credit: FKF)

Gor Mahia draw Kibera Soccer in 2023 FKF Cup

Boniface Omondi
FKF PL

Mathare United sack coach Boniface Omondi

Brigid Kosgei wins the 2020 Women's London Marathon (Photo: Courtesy/Twitter)

Kosgei joins Obiri, Korir at Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

Hakim Ziyech
THE BLUES

Chelsea issues statement about Ziyech's failed move to PSG

Raphael Varane
MERCI

Rapha Varane ends 9-year journey with Les Bleus

Paul Pogba (left) and Bruno Fernandes
TRENDING

Bruno credits forgotten Chelsea star for his performance & other football stories making headlines

Achraf Hakimi
BIOGRAPHY

Hakimi's biography: Early life, career, family, awards