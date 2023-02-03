Waithaka believes Sirikwa X-country will be great build-up to kick off season

“Yes, I am going for the Sirikwa meet. I am just looking forward to run well and display great performance. This will be a great build-up to open up the season for me,” Waithaka said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The 2018 World Under-20 5000m silver medallist also revealed that his training has been going on well and he is ready for the challenge. The race has attracted some of the top athletes from within the country and without including Eritrea’s Merhawi Mebrahtu, Burundi’s Oscar Niyonzima and Commonwealth Games 3000m SC bronze medallist Amos Serem of Kenya.

“My training has been going on well and so far, so good…everything is set. I am not under any pressure whatsoever and I am ready for the challenge,” he said.

Waithaka added that one of his major plans is to make the cut to Team Kenya for the World Championships in Budapest later this year where he hopes to compete in the 10,000m. The qualifying time for the 10,000m is 27:10.00 and Waithaka’s personal best time is 27:13.01.