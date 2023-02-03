Fireworks expected at Saturday's Sirikwa X-country meet in Eldoret

Kipyegon will be the big attraction in the senior women’s 10km race. She is a two-time World Under-20 cross-country champion. However, the 29-year-old will face strong domestic opposition from 2016 World Half Marathon silver medallist Cynthia Limo and Judith Kiyeng. The 2019 Africa 1500m champion Quailyne Kiprop and former World Under-20 3000m silver medallist Zenah Jemutai Yego will also be in the mix.

Some of the international contenders who will be lining up include Bahrain’s 2017 World marathon champion Rose Chelimo, Slovenian steeplechaser Marusa Mismas-Zrimsek and Romania’s Stella Rutto.

Waithaka, who leads the entries in the men’s race, will have his work cut out. National Cross-country champion Charles Lokir, looks poised to improve upon his fifth-place finish in last year’s edition of the event. The other two podium finishers at the recent National Cross-country Championships, Isaac Kibet and Dennis Kipng’etich, will also be in the mix.

Pulse Live Kenya

Former World Under-20 5000m champion Benson Kiplangat and Commonwealth Games 3000m SC bronze medallist Amos Serem are the other leading Kenyan entrants. The international contenders include Eritrea’s Merhawi Mebrahtu, Burundi’s Oscar Niyonzima, Norway’s Sondre Moen, Sweden’s Emil Millan de la Oliva and Turkey’s Hillary Yego.

The event, which last year was named in memoriam of Agnes Tirop, has changed its name this year to the Sirikwa Cross Country Classic. ‘Sirikwa’ is the name of the ancient tribe who used to live in Uasin Gishu before colonial times.

The Sirikwa Classic will be seen as an event to celebrate not only athletics but the culture and heritage of the North and Central Rift region. More than 10,000 fans are expected to turn up to witness the event.