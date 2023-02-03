ADVERTISEMENT
World 800m record holder Rudisha says he is yet to retire

Abigael Wafula
Current world 800m record holder David Rudisha has rubbished the claims of his retirement saying when the time is right, he will officially announce the news.

David Rudisha is a two-time Olympic Champion
Rudisha insisted that he is still an athlete. He has a decorated career which has seen him bag two Diamond League trophies and two Africa 800m titles and on top of that being a two-time Olympic and World 800m champion.

Rudisha who last raced internationally in 2017, suffered a bout of injuries which denied him a chance to represent the country afterwards.

“I have not retired…I am still an athlete. When time for retirement comes, I will make the announcement publicly,” Rudisha said.

Rudisha said at the moment he has ventured into mentoring young athletes with an aim of ensuring there is continuity in the sport. “I am still around. Currently, I help young athletes in training to see that athletics lives on,” he said.

Rudisha has held the 800m for close to 11 years and he believes the record can be broken. He won the 2012 Summer Olympics by leading from gun to tape in the race which saw him cross the finish line in 1:40.91. The event was held in London, United Kingdom.

“The record is there to be broken. I know it’s not easy but it’s possible. With hard work and discipline, it can be done,” he said.

He also had some advice for the young and upcoming athletes. Rudisha said: “Being an athlete is not easy. It requires commitment, hard work and consistency in training.”

