These apps allow users to place bets on a variety of sports, including football, cricket and rugby. So whether you're a casual fan or a hardcore bettor, there's an app for you!

Sports betting apps are apps that allow users to place bets on sports games. They work by allowing users to choose the team they think will win, and then betting on that team. If the team wins, the user gets paid out; if the team loses, the user loses their bet.

There are a number of sports betting apps available in Kenya, each with its own advantages and disadvantages and probably you'll need a sports betting guide such as bet-guide.ke to figure out which one is fitting you best. But let's start by looking at the list of some of the best sports betting apps in Kenya:

1. SportPesa

SportPesa is one of the most popular sports betting apps in Kenya. It offers users a simple interface that is easy to use, and it also provides a wide range of sports to bet on.

One of the advantages of SportPesa is that it offers live streaming of sports games, so you can watch the game as you place your bets.

Another advantage is that SportPesa offers a number of bonuses and promotions, which can help you boost your winnings.

2. Betin Kenya

Betin Kenya is another popular sports betting app. It offers a wide range of sports to bet on, and it also provides live streaming of sports games.

One of the advantages of Betin Kenya is that it offers a number of bonuses and promotions. Another advantage is that it has an easy-to-use interface.

However, one of the disadvantages of Betin Kenya is that it does not offer as many payment options as some of the other sports betting apps.

3. 1XBET

1XBET is a sports betting app that offers a wide range of sports to bet on. It also provides live streaming of sports games.

One of the advantages of 1XBET is that it offers a number of bonuses and promotions.

Another advantage is that it has an easy-to-use interface. However, one of the disadvantages of 1XBET is that it does not offer as many payment options as some of the other sports betting apps.

4. Betway

Betway is a sports betting app that offers a wide range of sports to bet on. It also provides live streaming of sports games.

One of the advantages of Betway is that it offers a number of bonuses and promotions.

Another advantage is that it has an easy-to-use interface. However, one of the disadvantages of Betway is that it does not offer as many payment options as some of the other sports betting apps.

5. Elitebet Kenya

Elitebet Kenya is a sports betting app that offers a wide range of sports to bet on. It also provides live streaming of sports games.

One of the advantages of Elitebet Kenya is that it offers a number of bonuses and promotions. Another advantage is that it has an easy-to-use interface.

However, one of the disadvantages of Elitebet Kenya is that it does not offer as many payment options as some of the other sports betting apps.

6. JustBet Kenya

JustBet Kenya is a sports betting app that offers a wide range of sports to bet on. It also provides live streaming of sports games.

One of the advantages of JustBet Kenya is that it offers a number of bonuses and promotions. Another advantage is that it has an easy-to-use interface.

However, one of the disadvantages of JustBet Kenya is that it does not offer as many payment options as some of the other sports betting apps.

7. Mozzartbet Kenya

Mozzartbet Kenya is a sports betting app that offers a wide range of sports to bet on. It also provides live streaming of sports games.

One of the advantages of Mozzartbet Kenya is that it offers a number of bonuses and promotions. Another advantage is that it has an easy-to-use interface.

However, one of the disadvantages of Mozzartbet Kenya is that it does not offer as many payment options as some of the other sports betting apps.

8. Powerbets Kenya

Powerbets Kenya is a sports betting app that offers a wide range of sports to bet on. It also provides live streaming of sports games.

One of the advantages of Powerbets Kenya is that it offers a number of bonuses and promotions. Another advantage is that it has an easy-to-use interface.

However, one of the disadvantages of Powerbets Kenya is that it does not offer as many payment options as some of the other sports betting apps.

Kenyans love their sports, and they also love to bet on the outcomes of games. This has led to the development of a number of sports betting apps in Kenya.

These apps allow users to place bets on a variety of sports. In this article, we've listed our top eight picks for sports betting apps in Kenya.

We've also included a description of each app so that you can decide which one is right for you. So what are you waiting for? Start placing those bets!