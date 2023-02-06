4 talking points from the Kenya Premier League weekend

There was an upset, a comeback, and a questionable display of refereeing that all feature in Pulse Sports' four talking points this week.

Tusker not yet there

The Brewers should be one of the teams with the resources, stature, and quality to knock Nzoia Sugar off their perch. But following their 1-1 draw against Kariobangi Sharks, something is brewing at Ruaraka that might affect their title defense, albeit it is still early days in the season.

Tusker have unexpectedly had a shuttering run, failing to win their last three matches, and now there are reports that a section of players are unhappy with how officials are handling their affairs.

Questionable refereeing

The refereeing display from David Mulongo in the Nzoia Sugar v AFC Leopards was the most puzzling thing that happened all weekend. In the second half, AFC Leopards' goalkeepers' coach Lawrence Webo was shown a straight red card for questioning the referee's decisions.

In a post-match interview, Leopards coach Patrick Aussems also questioned the referees' judgments and called the match officials that were in place incompetent.

The same protest was raised on Saturday by Nairobi City Stars coach Nicholas Muyoti who criticized the match official who handled their game against Gor Mahia.

Muyoti claimed the referee spoilt otherwise a very good game by allowing the goal in his side's 1-0 loss to K'Ogalo at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Omala, the heart and soul of Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia coach Jonathan McKinstry admitted that Omala is currently the best striker in the league at the moment.

The 21-year-old marksman scored his 11th goal of the season on Saturday in their win against Simba wa Nairobi, which stirred K'Ogalo to their eighth win.

Gor Mahia has offered little threat in the opposition box when Omala is not at his best, and they are currently ridding on his form to achieve results.

