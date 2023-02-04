Gor Mahia, KCB and Sofapaka register victories

Benson Omalla scored the 'controversial goal' in the 59th minute to hand K'Ogalo their eighth win this season.

As a result, Gor Mahia climbs to the top spot in the table standings, while Nairobi City Stars are now placed 15th on the table.

Meanwhile, KCB brushed aside Mathare United 2-1 in a match that was played at Kasarani Annex Stadium.

The Bankers broke the deadlock a minute into the encounter following a defensive error by the Slum Boys.

Kennedy Owino pounced and beat goalkeeper Brian Opiyo to make it 1-0 for KCB as their early pressure paid off.

Mathare United responded in the 15th minute through Donald Ange with a close-range finish after being teed up by Francis Baraza.

Second-half substitute Nicholas Kipkirui scored in the 75th minute to bring the match to a close at 2-1.

Following the victory, KCB remained third on the table with 27 points, and the Slum Boys remained at the bottom with four points.

It was a game that marked a bad start to the reign of caretaker coach Samuel Koko, who also acts as the club's goalkeeper's trainer.

Looking at the second game played at Kasarani Annex Stadium, Bandari FC registered their second away win when they beat FC Talanta 1-0.

Uganda international Umaru Kasumba scored the all-important goal on the stroke of halftime.

The Dockers' win took them to the 10th spot on the league standings, while Talanta remained in the 14th spot on the table.

At Ruaraka Grounds, Tusker FC's winless run extended to three matches when they were held 1-1 by Kariobangi Sharks. The Brewers fought back from a goal down thanks to a 77th-minute strike from South Sudan international David Majak.

Tusker has now accumulated 25 points, and they are placed fourth on the table, while Sharks are sitting in 11th position with 16 points from 11 matches.

At Muhoroni Stadium, Wazito lost 1-0 to Sofapaka FC, with Burundi international David Nshimirimana' scoring the match's only goal.

The Black and Yellows have gone seven games without a victory in the league, and the result saw them remain in the 14th position on the log with eight points from 11 matches, and Sofapaka jumped one spot to 9th with fifteen points from thirteen matches.

Meanwhile, Posta Rangers returned to winning ways after they defeated Kakamega Homeboyz by a lone goal at Bukhungu Stadium.

The two teams proved their mettle, but the visitors had more chances, and they scored their goal in the 13th minute courtesy of Calvin Odongo.