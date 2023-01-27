AFC Leopards aim to end seven-year drought against Gor Mahia

The last time Ingwe beat Gor Mahia was in 2016, and Leopards' Belgian coach Patrick Aussems wants to reverse those statistics.

"It is a big game for us and a special one for the fans. It is like any other game, but we have to give our fans a win because it is a long since we beat Gor Mahia," Aussems told reporters.

This week has been categorized by some optimistic remarks from the Leopards camp, particularly their assistant coach Tom Juma.

He has offered his opinion, stating it's time to turn the tables against their archrivals.

"It will be tough, but trust us to give Gor pound for pound. My players will be going into the game with great enthusiasm and determination," said Juma.

"We have psyched ourselves and put the right things in place to ensure we end this disturbing spell of indifferent results against our nemesis. We are ready and will not be surprised to carry the day," he added.

Leopards have won three of their last five league outings, and members of the technical bench are rolling up their sleeves for hard work in building a winning spirit in the team.

AFC Leopards are 7th on the log with 17 points, while Gor Mahia are third on the table with 23 points after ten matches.