PL hits and misses - Arsenal widens gap after Spurs win

Fabian Simiyu
Arsenal got an 8-point lead in the Premier League after winning against Spurs.

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal celebrates scoring a goal after making it 2-0 during the Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal match on January 15, 2023.
Martin Odegaard of Arsenal celebrates scoring a goal after making it 2-0 during the Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal match on January 15, 2023.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a happy man after Arsenal displayed a stellar performance against their bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League.

On the other hand, Newcastle United scored a late winner to triumph over Fulham after Aleksandar Mitrovic's double-touch penalty was ruled out.

Arsenal beat Tottenham Hotspur in the London Derby to widen the EPL gap by eight points in a tightly contested fixture.

An own goal from Hugo Lloris of Spurs saw the hosts derail in the 14th minute before Arsenal's skipper Martin Odegaard scored the second goal of the match.

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal during the Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal match on January 15, 2023.
Martin Odegaard of Arsenal during the Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal match on January 15, 2023. AFP

Tottenham had clear chances to get back into the game but they failed to capitalise on their chances.

Spurs will face bruised Manchester City in their next match while Arsenal will play against Manchester United on January 22, 2023.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's double-touch penalty was dismissed after the forward slipped in the process of taking on a dead ball against Newcastle United.

Newcastle scored a late winner through Alexander Isak to deny the visitors a point at St James' Park in the 89th minute.

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham at St. James Park on January 15, 2023.
Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham at St. James Park on January 15, 2023. AFP

When taking a penalty, you are only allowed to have one touch while kicking the ball.

Graham Potter led Chelsea to a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the EPL after losing back-to-back matches in the league.

Kai Havertz scored for The Blues in the 64th minute at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea is still 10th on the PL table despite winning over Palace with 28 points.

Kai Havertz of Chelsea in action on January 15, 2023.
Kai Havertz of Chelsea in action on January 15, 2023. AFP

Palace was the favourite before the match considering Chelsea hasn't been at its best since the restart of the league back on December 26, 2022.

