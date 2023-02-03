ADVERTISEMENT
FKF PL

Bandari eyeing second away win

Festus Chuma
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The Mombasa-based side and Talanta will both target a second successive victory in the domestic league.

Bandari FC
Bandari FC

Bandari FC will travel to Nairobi this weekend to face off against FC Talanta at Kasarani Annex Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Dockers claimed their maiden win from their last five league matches when they beat Nairobi City Stars 2-1 in Mombasa last weekend.

Bandari have claimed five points from five away matches this season, with their last game as visitors bringing a 1-0 loss to Kariobangi Sharks.

Antony Kimani's charges are placed 12th on the league standings with 14 points from 12 matches.

Judging by their previous run, the Dockers have only registered one win in the last four matches, and a win against Talanta would see the side climb to the ninth position on the log.

Hassan Abdallah will be the player to watch on the Bandari side. The experienced marksman will look forward to facing one of his favorite opponents, having scored two times in two league games against Talanta. Abdallah has what it takes to inspire the Dockers to win.

FC Talanta
FC Talanta FC Talanta

Meanwhile, FC Talanta claimed their first win in their last six matches when they beat Wazito 3-0 away in a league encounter on Wednesday.

Having won only three games in the FKF Premier League this season, Talanta are placed 14th, two points behind 12th-placed Bandari.

A home win over Bandari will see Talanta sail to the 1oth position on the log as they seek to fulfill their mission to collect points as much as possible.

In-form striker Brian Yakhama will the attack for Ken Kenyatta's side in their hunt for their fifth win of the season.

The skillful attacker constantly threatened Wazito during their previous league encounter as he beat his markers with his silky dribbling skills and mesmerizing speed. Yakhama will be keen to create problems for the Bandari defense.

In head-to-head stats, Bandari and Wazito have met in just two league matches ending in favor of the Dockers.

The Mombasa-based side recorded a 3-0 win in the first leg of the 2021/2022 season before claiming a 2-0 win in the second leg match played on March 9, 2022 at Kasarani Stadium.

Festus Chuma Festus Chuma Festus is an award-winning journalist. At Pulse Sports he specializes in coverage of football, rugby, boxing and basketball.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Gary Neville (left) and Gabriel Martinelli

    Gary Neville blasted over 'clumsy' tweet & other stories making headlines today

  • Anthony Kimani celebrates after scoring against Gor Mahia in Kasarani on Sunday 29 May 2022 during an FKF Premier League matchday 32 tie. [IMAGE: Nairobi City Stars]

    Nairobi City Stars out to tame red-hot Gor Mahia

  • Bandari FC

    Bandari eyeing second away win

Recommended articles

Gary Neville blasted over 'clumsy' tweet & other stories making headlines today

Gary Neville blasted over 'clumsy' tweet & other stories making headlines today

Nairobi City Stars out to tame red-hot Gor Mahia

Nairobi City Stars out to tame red-hot Gor Mahia

World 800m record holder Rudisha says he is yet to retire

World 800m record holder Rudisha says he is yet to retire

Bandari eyeing second away win

Bandari eyeing second away win

Betika sports betting app review

Betika sports betting app review

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Omanyala to kick-off season at Miramas Metropolis Meeting

Omanyala to kick-off season at Miramas Metropolis Meeting

Wazito look to shrug off poor form

Wazito look to shrug off poor form

Hakimi's biography: All you need to know about Morocco's most successful player

Hakimi's biography: All you need to know about Morocco's most successful player

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura
OLDIE

Oldest striker in the world lands new club in Portugal

2021 Betway Cup winners Gor Mahia (Photo Credit: FKF)

Gor Mahia draw Kibera Soccer in 2023 FKF Cup

Boniface Omondi
FKF PL

Mathare United sack coach Boniface Omondi

Brigid Kosgei wins the 2020 Women's London Marathon (Photo: Courtesy/Twitter)

Kosgei joins Obiri, Korir at Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

Hakim Ziyech
THE BLUES

Chelsea issues statement about Ziyech's failed move to PSG

Raphael Varane
MERCI

Rapha Varane ends 9-year journey with Les Bleus

betting-sites.africa

Betika sports betting app review

Paul Pogba (left) and Bruno Fernandes
TRENDING

Bruno credits forgotten Chelsea star for his performance & other football stories making headlines