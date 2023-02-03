Bandari eyeing second away win

The Dockers claimed their maiden win from their last five league matches when they beat Nairobi City Stars 2-1 in Mombasa last weekend.

Bandari have claimed five points from five away matches this season, with their last game as visitors bringing a 1-0 loss to Kariobangi Sharks.

Antony Kimani's charges are placed 12th on the league standings with 14 points from 12 matches.

Judging by their previous run, the Dockers have only registered one win in the last four matches, and a win against Talanta would see the side climb to the ninth position on the log.

Hassan Abdallah will be the player to watch on the Bandari side. The experienced marksman will look forward to facing one of his favorite opponents, having scored two times in two league games against Talanta. Abdallah has what it takes to inspire the Dockers to win.

FC Talanta

Meanwhile, FC Talanta claimed their first win in their last six matches when they beat Wazito 3-0 away in a league encounter on Wednesday.

Having won only three games in the FKF Premier League this season, Talanta are placed 14th, two points behind 12th-placed Bandari.

A home win over Bandari will see Talanta sail to the 1oth position on the log as they seek to fulfill their mission to collect points as much as possible.

In-form striker Brian Yakhama will the attack for Ken Kenyatta's side in their hunt for their fifth win of the season.

The skillful attacker constantly threatened Wazito during their previous league encounter as he beat his markers with his silky dribbling skills and mesmerizing speed. Yakhama will be keen to create problems for the Bandari defense.

In head-to-head stats, Bandari and Wazito have met in just two league matches ending in favor of the Dockers.