City Stars wants replay of Bandari match after referee controversy

And as a result, they have launched an appeal with Football Kenya Federation and world football governing body FIFA to have the dubious 2-1 loss to Bandari replayed.

The match day 13 fixture was marred by bad officiating, with the referee accused of giving Bandari a dodgy penalty kick in the match's closing stages.

Bandari's Abdalla Hassan opened the scoring for the Dockers in the first half, but veteran marksman Ezekiel Odera leveled for the visitors before halftime.

The Mombasa-based side was awarded an injury-time penalty which left City Stars angered by the referee's decision.

"There were several incidents in the closing part of the match that led us to believe the same including the unjustified prolongation of the match, as well as a chain of events leading to a dubious award of a penalty," the club said in a statement signed by CEO Patrick Korir.

"The match only came to an end after the penalty award, which can be seen as being awarded subsequent to simulation. Bandari scored from the spot kick to win the game 2-1.

"Nairobi City Stars has officially filed an official complaint with Football Kenya Federation (FKF), and FIFA's integrity office, calling for nulification of the Sunday match against Bandari, replay of the match and expulsion of all those involved in manipulating the match," the statement adds.

"Match manipulation is something that has been endemic in Kenyan football for far too long, and as a club run in order to support and benefit our community, we will certainly not stand for it. We are willing to fight for the change we want to see and will fight tirelessly for it."

