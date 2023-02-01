Leopards upset Bullets, Talanta wreck Wazito

Leopards, who were held to a goalless draw by Gor Mahia this past weekend, were under pressure to maintain their six-match unbeaten run, and they got off to a flying start when Maxwell Otieno opened the scoring in the fifth minute after kick-off.

Vihiga Bullets created enough goal scoring opportunities to win the match but were poor in front.

Patrick Aussems, the AFC Leopards coach, gave a rare start to Tedian Esilaba, Saad Musa, Boniface Mukhekhe, and Maxwell Otieno as he rested vital players who featured in the Mashemeji derby.

His counterpart, George Awoko, did the opposite as he fielded his strong side in the quest for his side's second win of the season.

However, AFC Leopards managed to get behind Vihiga Bullets' defense several times, but Edgar Apimayo stood firm to keep them at bay while other chances missed the target.

"We played well though there were some elements of fatigue because we used almost the same squad we fielded against Gor Mahia. This win motivates us as we face Nzoia Sugar over the weekend," said Leopards coach Patrick Aussems in a post-match interview.

At Muhoroni Stadium, FC Talanta condemned Wazito FC to their sixth-season defeat.

Alvin Ochieng opened the scoring for Talanta ninth minute, with Brian Yakhama and Mathew Rodgers adding the two quick goals in the match's closing stages.

As a result, Talanta moved to the 15th of the league standings with 12 points from 12 matches, while Wazito remains in position 16 on eight points from 10 games.

At Kasarani, former AFC Leopards winger Clifton Miheso netted a brace as Kenya Police walloped 10-man Mathare United 5-0.