Baraza maintains Kenya Police wants to win the league

The charismatic gaffer saw his side move to fifth position on the league standings after beating Bidco United 1-0 on Sunday afternoon.

In his post-match comments, he once again reiterated that he aims to win the FKF Premier League with the Makarao this season.

“ I am sure we have the advantage to win the league title, and we have to keep focused, work as a team, and do it,” Baraza said.

“ We want to win all the games, and my boys are ready for any team coming our way.”

Baraza was quick to praise striker Elvis Rupia who scored the lone goal that separated the two sides at Nayo National Stadium.

“ Rupia is a good player and experienced. Working with Rupia is always a joy as he always gives out everything. I worked with him before, and I have known him very well since my days in Muhoroni Youth,” he added.

The former Kagera Sugar coach took over the reins at Kenya Police in December 2022 following the dismissal of former Kenya international Sammy Omollo.

Under his watch, the Police have been a solid side as they have won seven matches, drawn two, and registered one loss.

They are placed fifth on the league standings with 24 points, four adrift table leaders Nzoia Sugar.

The next assignment for Kenya Police will be against Nairobi City Stars on Wednesday 8,2023, at Kasarani Annex Stadium.

It’s worth noting that Baraza is the only Kenyan coach to have lifted two FKF Premier League titles as a player and a coach.