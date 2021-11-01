RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Barcelona recall Dembele after four months out

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Le milieu de terrain français Ousmane Dembélé lors du match de Liga entre son club de Barcelone et Eibar, le 22 mai 2021 à Eibar

Le milieu de terrain français Ousmane Dembélé lors du match de Liga entre son club de Barcelone et Eibar, le 22 mai 2021 à Eibar Creator: ANDER GILLENEA
Le milieu de terrain français Ousmane Dembélé lors du match de Liga entre son club de Barcelone et Eibar, le 22 mai 2021 à Eibar Creator: ANDER GILLENEA

Ousmane Dembele, out for four months after surgery on his right knee, is one of four players recalled to the Barcelona squad to face Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League, the club announced on Monday.

Recommended articles

France international winger Dembele returned to training with the squad on October 11 for the first time after injuring a knee playing for  France against Hungary at the European Championship in June. 

He underwent surgery on June 28 in Finland. 

Barcelona are third in their group but only a point behind Benfica in second. 

Sergi Barjuan has also been able to recall striker Ansu Fati, who missed two games, midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who injured a thigh in the Clasico on October 24, and defender Ronald Araujo for the match in Kiev on Tuesday. 

But the interim coach will be without Gerard Pique, who strained a calf in the draw with Alaves on Saturday and striker Sergio Aguero, who was diagnosed with a heart problem after the game and remains under observation. 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Barcelona recall Dembele after four months out

Barcelona recall Dembele after four months out

Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

Lazio fans banned from attending Marseille match

Lazio fans banned from attending Marseille match

Bale set for 100th Wales cap after injury recovery

Bale set for 100th Wales cap after injury recovery

FIFA punishes more than 50 nations for bad behaviour

FIFA punishes more than 50 nations for bad behaviour

Spurs in advanced talks with ex-Chelsea boss Conte: reports

Spurs in advanced talks with ex-Chelsea boss Conte: reports

Chelsea in a 'good place' ahead of Malmo clash, says Tuchel

Chelsea in a 'good place' ahead of Malmo clash, says Tuchel

Solskjaer relishes 'criticism' despite Man Utd pressure

Solskjaer relishes 'criticism' despite Man Utd pressure

African players in Europe: Proud Zaha, outrageous Khazri

African players in Europe: Proud Zaha, outrageous Khazri

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo announces partner expecting twins

Cristiano Ronaldo announces his partner is expecting twins Creator: Oli SCARFF

Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clinging to his job after a 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool Creator: Oli SCARFF

Real Madrid back on top after Osasuna stalemate, Falcao rolls back the years against Barca

Senior service: Rayo Vallecano's Colombian forward Radamel Falcao on Wednesday Creator: OSCAR DEL POZO

Bayern Munich suffer historic 5-0 cup thrashing at Moenchengladbach

France defender Lucas Hernandez (C) and his Bayern Munich team-mates look shell-shocked after losing at Moenchengladbach on Wednesday Creator: Ina Fassbender