Barca to offer Raphinha to Arsenal & other trending football stories today

Other clubs are reluctant to release their players since they haven't found their replacements in the market.

Raphinha

Raphael Dias Belloli, known as Raphinha could be on his way to Arsenal after having a tough start with Barcelona in Spain.

Raphinha has scored two goals for Barcelona contrary to what had been projected and he has been listed among the players who need to vacate Camp Nou.

Arsenal wanted to sign him on August 2022 from Leeds but the Brazilian opted to move to Spain.

After the latest reports, Raphinha could be on his way to Arsenal since no other team has shown interest in signing him.

Memphis Depay

Atletico Madrid is negotiating with Barcelona for Memphis Depay whose contract will be out on June 2023.

Atletico wants Depay to fill the void that Joao Felix left behind after moving to Chelsea on loan until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Sergi Canos

Brentford have shown their winger Sergi Canos the exit way after he failed to nail a starting spot with The Bees.

Wout Weghorst

It has been reported that Dutch forward has visited the Besiktas offices in Turkey to terminate his contract as he awaits to sign for Manchester United.

Tiemoue Bakayo

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is in talks with AC Milan to end his loan as he eyes a move to another club.

Matteo Guendouzi

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery wants to reunite with former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi who currently plays for Marseille.