ADVERTISEMENT
TRANSFERS

Barcelona interested in re-signing 'flop' Aubameyang from Chelsea, other transfer stories

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Spanish giants Barcelona wants to recall Aubameyang from Chelsea to replace Depay

Duvan Zapata (left) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Duvan Zapata (left) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The transfer period in Europe is mid way and clubs are trying to make singings of players that suit their systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

It has been a busy window so far with various teams snatching players from others while there have also been instances of refusing to let go of some of the players until their replacements are found.

Barcelona is looking forward to re-signing Pierre-Emerick from Chelsea to replace Memphis Depay who is keen on ditching the Spanish giants.

Barca will however have to file the documents of the process to the Spanish Football Association to seek clarity because Auba's contract with Barcelona was canceled before he moved to Chelsea back on August 2022.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Chelsea against Crystal Palace on January 15, 2022.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Chelsea against Crystal Palace on January 15, 2022. AFP

READ: Ex-Chelsea striker calls Aubameyang ‘embarrassing’ and ‘hopeless’

As it stands, Aubameyang can only play for either Chelsea or Barcelona as dictated by FIFA. His time at Chelsea is up after being dropped on the bench by Graham Potter.

Everton manager Frank Lampard wants to sign Duvan Zapata from Atalanta to increase his firepower after having a poor start in the English Premier League.

On target: Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata
On target: Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata AFP

The Colombian forward tried to switch from Italy to West Ham last year on August 30, 2022, but the deal failed after failing to meet all the requirements before the deadline day of the transfer period.

West Ham are on the verge of sacking current manager David Moyes after losing their latest match to Wolverhampton Wanderers' and dropping to the relegation zone.

West Ham manager David Moyes
West Ham manager David Moyes AFP

Rumours have it that the West Ham squad has fallen out with the manager although Angelo Ogbona rubbished the allegations after the Wolves during a press conference after the Wolves match.

Brighton and Hove Albion have shown Leandro Trossard the exit door after snubbing him against Liverpool on January 14, 2023.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard on December 31, 2022.
Brighton and Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard on December 31, 2022. AFP

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the playmaker from the Seagulls. Trossard is open to moving to Spurs.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • KCB FC's Erick Adem (in dreadlocks) leads teammates in celebrating his goal against Kariobangi Sharks during Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League match between KCB and Kariobangi Sharks at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on January 15, 2023

    4 talking points from the Kenya Premier League weekend

  • Tusker Ibrahim Joshua celebrates his goal with against Wazito FC in a past FKF Premier League match played on March 8, 2022 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani [Photo: Chris Omollo]

    KPL: Tusker maintain top spot as AFC Leopards continue to struggle

  • Eric Cantona (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo

    'You are no longer 25 years old!' - Cantona slams Ronaldo for unceremonious United exit

Recommended articles

Lugalia confident NOC-K Youth Camp will greatly impact youngsters

Lugalia confident NOC-K Youth Camp will greatly impact youngsters

4 talking points from the Kenya Premier League weekend

4 talking points from the Kenya Premier League weekend

KPL: Tusker maintain top spot as AFC Leopards continue to struggle

KPL: Tusker maintain top spot as AFC Leopards continue to struggle

'You are no longer 25 years old!' - Cantona slams Ronaldo for unceremonious United exit

'You are no longer 25 years old!' - Cantona slams Ronaldo for unceremonious United exit

Wanyonyi bubbling with confidence ahead of World X-country

Wanyonyi bubbling with confidence ahead of World X-country

Wanyonyi explains why he lost to Mandonga

Wanyonyi explains why he lost to Mandonga

Barcelona interested in re-signing 'flop' Aubameyang from Chelsea, other transfer stories

Barcelona interested in re-signing 'flop' Aubameyang from Chelsea, other transfer stories

PL hits and misses - Arsenal widens gap after Spurs win

PL hits and misses - Arsenal widens gap after Spurs win

Ramsdale kicked by a spectator after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Spurs

Ramsdale kicked by a spectator after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Spurs

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Karim Mandonga in action against Daniel Wanyonyi at the KICC
BOXING

Mandonga's 'Sugunyo' fist floors Wanyonyi at the KICC [Photos]

Emmanuel Wanyonyi celebrates after winning the men's 800m race during Golden Spike, an international athletic meet of Continental Tour - Gold category in Ostrava, Czech Republic in May 31, 2022.
EXCLUSIVE

Wanyonyi bubbling with confidence ahead of World X-country

KCB FC's Erick Adem (in dreadlocks) leads teammates in celebrating his goal against Kariobangi Sharks during Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League match between KCB and Kariobangi Sharks at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on January 15, 2023
FKF PL

4 talking points from the Kenya Premier League weekend

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale applauds the fans after the final whistle in the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 15, 2023.
EPL

Ramsdale kicked by a spectator after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Spurs

Karim Mandonga in action against Daniel Wanyonyi at the KICC
BOXING

Wanyonyi explains why he lost to Mandonga

Eric Cantona (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'You are no longer 25 years old!' - Cantona slams Ronaldo for unceremonious United exit

Duvan Zapata (left) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
TRANSFERS

Barcelona interested in re-signing 'flop' Aubameyang from Chelsea, other transfer stories

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal celebrates scoring a goal after making it 2-0 during the Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal match on January 15, 2023.
LDN DERBY

PL hits and misses - Arsenal widens gap after Spurs win