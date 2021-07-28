Chelsea have signed goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer, the Premier League club announced Wednesday.
Chelsea sign goalkeeper Bettinelli from neighbours
Chelsea signing - Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli (R) in action for former club Fulham
The 29-year-old left nearby west London side Fulham at the end of last season after making more than 100 appearances in over a decade with the Cottagers.
Bettinelli has now agreed a two-year deal at Stamford Bridge where he will compete for the goalkeeping position with Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.
"It's always been a special club. I know the area very well so it's been a dream of mine to come over to this side and it's finally happened," former England Under-21 international Betinelli told Chelsea's website.
"There were some talks a few years ago when I was a bit younger and for whatever reason that didn't come about but I'm here now," added Bettinelli, whose arrival at Chelsea follows the departure of Argentinian goalkeeper Willy Caballero.
