Chelsea grieving - Why Graham Potter is in shock

Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic picked up injuries against Manchester City on January 5, 2023, at Stamford Bridge in a match that saw Chelsea lose 1-0.

Graham Potter has not taken the incidents lightly and he has admitted that he has never experienced such strange things in his career.

AFP

"Raheem's was the first action of the game, a backheel, a strange one, and Christian was at full pelt and hurt his knee.

"Mason got a kick yesterday. I've never experienced anything like it but it is what it is, we have to carry on," explained Potter.

Potter however gave credit to his team during the post-match interview and you could notice that he is destined for greatness despite the setbacks.

"I thought there was a lot right today, the performance level was good against a top side. There was a lot to like.

AFP

"Is our form good enough? Points wise, no. It's hard for me to argue against that. But the margins and the situation, for me it's about how we play and analysing how we can improve. We took a step forward today," concluded Potter.

Making proper January signings is what Chelsea should do next if they are to have any consistency in the league and other domestic competitions.