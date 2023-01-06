ADVERTISEMENT
CHELSEA

Chelsea grieving - Why Graham Potter is in shock

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea lost Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic to injuries against Manchester City

Chelsea manager Graham Potter during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on January 5, 2023.
Chelsea manager Graham Potter during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on January 5, 2023.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is a sad man after losing two of his best players to injuries in the English Premier League in one match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic picked up injuries against Manchester City on January 5, 2023, at Stamford Bridge in a match that saw Chelsea lose 1-0.

Graham Potter has not taken the incidents lightly and he has admitted that he has never experienced such strange things in his career.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on January 5, 2023.
Chelsea manager Graham Potter during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on January 5, 2023. AFP

READ: Three players Chelsea should target in the January transfer window

"Raheem's was the first action of the game, a backheel, a strange one, and Christian was at full pelt and hurt his knee.

"Mason got a kick yesterday. I've never experienced anything like it but it is what it is, we have to carry on," explained Potter.

Potter however gave credit to his team during the post-match interview and you could notice that he is destined for greatness despite the setbacks.

"I thought there was a lot right today, the performance level was good against a top side. There was a lot to like.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on January 5, 2023.
Chelsea manager Graham Potter during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on January 5, 2023. AFP

"Is our form good enough? Points wise, no. It's hard for me to argue against that. But the margins and the situation, for me it's about how we play and analysing how we can improve. We took a step forward today," concluded Potter.

Making proper January signings is what Chelsea should do next if they are to have any consistency in the league and other domestic competitions.

Chelsea will face Manchester City in their FA Cup match will be played on January 8, 2023, at Etihad Stadium.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Harry Kane during a press conference at the Main Media Centre in Doha on December 3, 2022.

    'It will haunt me forever' - Kane speaks on missing World Cup penalty

  • Chelsea manager Graham Potter during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on January 5, 2023.

    Chelsea grieving - Why Graham Potter is in shock

  • Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers during the match against Tottenham on September 17, 2022.

    3 Premier League coaches whose jobs are in danger

Recommended articles

'It will haunt me forever' - Kane speaks on missing World Cup penalty

'It will haunt me forever' - Kane speaks on missing World Cup penalty

Chelsea grieving - Why Graham Potter is in shock

Chelsea grieving - Why Graham Potter is in shock

3 Premier League coaches whose jobs are in danger

3 Premier League coaches whose jobs are in danger

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City earn crucial three points against Chelsea thanks to Riyad Mahrez

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City earn crucial three points against Chelsea thanks to Riyad Mahrez

NBA: Why Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday with a cake of NBA star Luka Doncic

NBA: Why Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday with a cake of NBA star Luka Doncic

'We will fight this menace' - Ruto addresses rising doping cases

'We will fight this menace' - Ruto addresses rising doping cases

AFC Leopards confirms Umbro as their kit supplier

AFC Leopards confirms Umbro as their kit supplier

Bayern Munich set to sign ex Manchester United player

Bayern Munich set to sign ex Manchester United player

5 players who flopped after being hyped

5 players who flopped after being hyped

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Eden Hazard, Philippe Coutinho, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
LISTICLE

5 players who flopped after being hyped

Daley Blind is set to join Bayern Munich after cancelling his contract with Ajax (SNA)

Bayern Munich set to sign ex Manchester United player

Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday in a unique style with a cake of Luka Doncic.

NBA: Why Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday with a cake of NBA star Luka Doncic

Riyad Mahrez scored to give Manchester City all three points against Chelsea

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City earn crucial three points against Chelsea thanks to Riyad Mahrez

World Athletics president Seb Coe (left) and President William Ruto

'We will fight this menace' - Ruto addresses rising doping cases

From left: David De Gea, Danny Ings and Illan Meslier.
TRENDING

Why David De Gea wants to stick with United, other stories making headlines in football today

Tusker Ibrahim Joshua celebrates his goal with teammate against Wazito FC on March 8th 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre,Annexe.Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xGOODWINSx
KENYA PREMIER LEAGUE

KPL report - Gor Mahia drops points to KCB

Eugene Sifuna of Kabras Sugar in action against Mean Machine at the University of Nairobi on Saturday 3 December 2022.
TRANSFER UPDATE

Confirmed KRU mid-season transfers (2022/23)