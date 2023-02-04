ADVERTISEMENT
TRANSFERS

Clyde Senaji and Collins Okumu set to join Malawian club Nyasa Big Bullets

Festus Chuma
Sports  >  Football

The duo arrived in Malawi on January 29, and Big Bullets hope to finalize their move next week.

Clyde Senaji (Image: Tusker FC)
Kenya duo of Clyde Senaji and Collins Okumu are expected to be handed deals after successful auditions at Malawi Super League giants Nyasa Big Bullets.

The two defenders have spent a week in the southern African nation and trained with the Peoples' team in their pre-season camp at Kamuzu University of Health Sciences Sports Complex in Blantyre.

Big Bullets technical team, led by coach Kalisto Pasuwa gave the green light for the signing of the duo on Saturday. However, the final decision lies on the club's Chief Administration Officer, Albert Chigog, the head of the recruitment process.

Senaji has been out of the cold from active football after parting ways with FKF Premier League side Tusker FC.

Like Senaji, Okumu has been clubless since parting ways with Bidco United.

Senaji had re-joined Tusker on a two-year deal in September 2021 following a successful spell at AFC Leopards.

He featured for the Brewers in the 2021/2022 CAF Champions and CAF Confederation Cup and was part of the squad that won last season's FKF Premier League.

Senaji during training with his former club (Image: Tusker FC)
The two defenders are expected to bolster Nyasa Big Bullets squad in the upcoming 2023/2024 CAF Champions League campaign.

Bullets bowed out of this season's African Champions League at the preliminary stages following a 4-0 aggregate loss to Simba Sports Club of Tanzania.

The People's Team is rebuilding after losing two dependable players, Hassan Kajoke and Babatunde Adepoju, to Silver Strikers and Venda Academy in South Africa, respectively.

If signed, the duo will debut in a pre-season tournament involving Bullets and Wanderers from Malawi, UD Songo, and Ferroviário de Nampula from Mozambique, set to be staged at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre from 3-5 March 2023.

Festus Chuma Festus Chuma Festus is an award-winning journalist. At Pulse Sports he specializes in coverage of football, rugby, boxing and basketball.
