ADVERTISEMENT
BREAK-UP

Revealed - Why Ronaldo 'divorced' super agent Mendes

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Jorge Mendes represented Ronaldo for two decades before their 'divorce'

Portuguese football agent Jorge Mendes poses on arrival for the world premiere of the film Ronaldo in central London on November 9, 2015
Portuguese football agent Jorge Mendes poses on arrival for the world premiere of the film Ronaldo in central London on November 9, 2015

Good relationships do come to an end sometimes and so is Cristiano Ronaldo's friendship with super agent Jorge Mendes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

It has been alleged that Mendes had one task to do which he failed terribly and that is why he parted ways with Ronaldo.

Ronaldo wanted to secure a move to either Chelsea or Bayern Munich in the transfer window of August 2022 after feeling uncomfortable at Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his former agent Jorge Mendes
Cristiano Ronaldo and his former agent Jorge Mendes

READ: CR7's agent meeting with Chelsea boss leaves tongues wagging

Both deals didn't go through since both clubs were unsure of Ronaldo's fitness after missing the pre-season tour with the United squad.

The Portuguese was angry upon learning that his agent had failed to negotiate his move away from Old Trafford.

Mendes has in the past received awards for being one of the best agents in the world but Ronaldo simply pushed him away without considering any consequences.

Cristiano Ronaldo.Photo by Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo.Photo by Getty Images Business Insider USA

People noticed the sour relationship between the duo back on November 2022 when Ronaldo conducted an interview with Piers Morgan without informing his Mendes.

The interview that Ronaldo conducted with Morgan got him in trouble with United. The club terminated his contract for violating rules and exposing them.

Mendes opened up during an interview recently where he stated that he only knew about the interview when the clips of Morgan and Ronaldo went viral.

Portuguese football agent Jorge Mendes
Portuguese football agent Jorge Mendes AFP

What if he had asked for advice from Mendes first? Would things be different at the moment?

Mendes has seen Ronaldo grow and he is the one who negotiated his move to Manchester United 20 years ago and even for his second stint at the club two years ago.

  1. Joao Felix
  2. Joao Cancelo
  3. Shola Shoretire
  4. Pedro Neto
  5. Ruben Neves
  6. Ruben Dias
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Marcelo Bielsa

    Bielsa slaps Everton with a tough demand amid takeover rumours

  • Nzoia Sugar FC striker Tanui Emoni vies for the ball with Kenya Police defender Musa Mohamed ( Photo credit: Police FC)

    Dejected Nzoia Sugar look to bounce back against Vihiga Bullets

  • KCB striker John Mwangi attempts to go for a shot during a FKF Premier League match (Photo credit: KCB FC)

    KCB face wounded Rangers, City Stars tackle Wazito

Recommended articles

Bielsa slaps Everton with a tough demand amid takeover rumours

Bielsa slaps Everton with a tough demand amid takeover rumours

Omanyala eyes World Championships 100m title as busy season kicks off

Omanyala eyes World Championships 100m title as busy season kicks off

Dejected Nzoia Sugar look to bounce back against Vihiga Bullets

Dejected Nzoia Sugar look to bounce back against Vihiga Bullets

I'll be there to cheer you on,- Tergat says as he encourages Team Kenya for World X-country

"I'll be there to cheer you on,"- Tergat says as he encourages Team Kenya for World X-country

KCB face wounded Rangers, City Stars tackle Wazito

KCB face wounded Rangers, City Stars tackle Wazito

Revealed - Why Ronaldo 'divorced' super agent Mendes

Revealed - Why Ronaldo 'divorced' super agent Mendes

Can Ulinzi end their hoodoo against Tusker?

Can Ulinzi end their hoodoo against Tusker?

Uganda: 8 Arsenal fans arrested for celebrating win against Man United

Uganda: 8 Arsenal fans arrested for celebrating win against Man United

Ndiritu expects team selected for Magical Kenya Open to perform well

Ndiritu expects team selected for Magical Kenya Open to perform well

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jesse Lingard

Lingard reveals next career as he plans retirement from football

Uganda: 8 Arsenal fans arrested for celebrating win against Man United

Uganda: 8 Arsenal fans arrested for celebrating win against Man United

Ulinzi Stars FC. [Facebook]
FKF PL

Can Ulinzi end their hoodoo against Tusker?

KCB striker John Mwangi attempts to go for a shot during a FKF Premier League match (Photo credit: KCB FC)
FKF PL

KCB face wounded Rangers, City Stars tackle Wazito

Nzoia Sugar FC striker Tanui Emoni vies for the ball with Kenya Police defender Musa Mohamed ( Photo credit: Police FC)
FKF PL

Dejected Nzoia Sugar look to bounce back against Vihiga Bullets

Portuguese football agent Jorge Mendes poses on arrival for the world premiere of the film Ronaldo in central London on November 9, 2015
BREAK-UP

Revealed - Why Ronaldo 'divorced' super agent Mendes

Mathare United
FKF PL

Mathare gunning for first win over Bidco

Collins Injera.
BREAKING

Shujaa legend Collins Injera retires