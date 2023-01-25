Revealed - Why Ronaldo 'divorced' super agent Mendes

It has been alleged that Mendes had one task to do which he failed terribly and that is why he parted ways with Ronaldo.

Ronaldo wanted to secure a move to either Chelsea or Bayern Munich in the transfer window of August 2022 after feeling uncomfortable at Manchester United.

Both deals didn't go through since both clubs were unsure of Ronaldo's fitness after missing the pre-season tour with the United squad.

The Portuguese was angry upon learning that his agent had failed to negotiate his move away from Old Trafford.

Mendes has in the past received awards for being one of the best agents in the world but Ronaldo simply pushed him away without considering any consequences.

People noticed the sour relationship between the duo back on November 2022 when Ronaldo conducted an interview with Piers Morgan without informing his Mendes.

The interview that Ronaldo conducted with Morgan got him in trouble with United. The club terminated his contract for violating rules and exposing them.

Mendes opened up during an interview recently where he stated that he only knew about the interview when the clips of Morgan and Ronaldo went viral.

What if he had asked for advice from Mendes first? Would things be different at the moment?

Mendes has seen Ronaldo grow and he is the one who negotiated his move to Manchester United 20 years ago and even for his second stint at the club two years ago.

