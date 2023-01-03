ADVERTISEMENT
Why Ronaldo will have the last laugh after joining Al-Nassr FC [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Fabian Simiyu
Cristiano Ronaldo is officially an Al-Nassr player after signing a two-year contract with the Arabic club

Cristiano Ronaldo [Instagram]
Cristiano Ronaldo [Instagram]

Cristiano Ronaldo has found a new home after leaving Manchester United. Most football fans have labeled him as a 'finished product' after failing to secure a top European club.

A few football pundits have assessed his move to Al-Nassr and they think that the Portuguese talisman played his cards right considering he wants to be in the game for long.

As for Ronaldo, his wish is to play together with his son who is 12 years old. It seems mission impossible but Ronaldo has already achieved impossible things in his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Jr [Instagram]
Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Jr [Instagram]

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al-Nassr in 95 billion Naira per year deal

Moving to Al-Nassr means that the forward will have less pressure on his shoulders when it comes to scoring goals and providing assists for his new team.

Football played in Europe is a bit tough and since Ronaldo is ageing, delivering to make his fans and club happy would have been a major problem.

There are many top talents at Al-Nassr like Vincent Aboubakar, David Ospina, Luiz Gustavo, and Anderson Talisca who will partner with Ronaldo to make great things happen.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal on December 13, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal on December 13, 2022.

Many could be laughing at Ronaldo thinking that he has made a silly move by joining the Saudi league but truth be told, that is the only way the Portuguese forward is going to stay relevant.

Enduring all pain to see his dream come true is the only thing that is making him to still play. He has achieved many things in his career but there is only one thing that is yet to be achieved, playing alongside his son.

It might take 5 years for Ronaldo to realise his dream but it will be the happiest day of his life. Those who hate him might rant at the moment but a time is coming when Ronaldo will laugh before bowing out of the game.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
