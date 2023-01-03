Why Ronaldo will have the last laugh after joining Al-Nassr FC [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

A few football pundits have assessed his move to Al-Nassr and they think that the Portuguese talisman played his cards right considering he wants to be in the game for long.

As for Ronaldo, his wish is to play together with his son who is 12 years old. It seems mission impossible but Ronaldo has already achieved impossible things in his career.

Moving to Al-Nassr means that the forward will have less pressure on his shoulders when it comes to scoring goals and providing assists for his new team.

Football played in Europe is a bit tough and since Ronaldo is ageing, delivering to make his fans and club happy would have been a major problem.

There are many top talents at Al-Nassr like Vincent Aboubakar, David Ospina, Luiz Gustavo, and Anderson Talisca who will partner with Ronaldo to make great things happen.

Many could be laughing at Ronaldo thinking that he has made a silly move by joining the Saudi league but truth be told, that is the only way the Portuguese forward is going to stay relevant.

Enduring all pain to see his dream come true is the only thing that is making him to still play. He has achieved many things in his career but there is only one thing that is yet to be achieved, playing alongside his son.