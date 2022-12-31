Details of Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer deal to Al-Nassr including salary

The transfer is reportedly worth more than £177 million (Sh26.4 billion).

CBS Sports reported that £62 million (Sh9 billion) of this amount will be Ronaldo's salary for playing for Al Nassr, with the remainder coming from image rights and commercial deals.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ronaldo will also help Saudi Arabia in its bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

This marks a significant increase in salary for Ronaldo, who previously earned around £31 million (Sh4.6 billion) per year at Juventus and between £15 million (Sh2.2 billion) and £28 million (Sh4.1 billion) per year at Manchester United.

In a statement, Ronaldo said he was "delighted" to join Al Nassr and was looking forward to discovering a new football league in a different country.

“The vision with which Al Nassr operates is very inspiring, and I am delighted to join my teammates so that together we can help the team achieve greater success," he said.

The 37-year-old, who has previously played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, was pictured on the club's Twitter page holding a blue and yellow shirt with his favoured number seven on the back.

Al Nassr, which has won nine Saudi Arabian league titles, welcomed Ronaldo to the team, tweeting that his signing was history in the making and would inspire the club, the league, the nation, and future generations to be their best.

"This is more than history in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @cristiano to your new home @alnassr_fc" the team tweeted.

AFP

Ronaldo's move to the Gulf follows a tumultuous year that saw him relegated to the bench for the Portuguese national team.

He also left Manchester United after a public falling out with the club and coach Erik ten Hag.