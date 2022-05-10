LA LIGA

Eden Hazard makes return to Real Madrid training

David Ben
The Belgian winger has re-joined his teammates in their first group session, since their Madrid derby loss over the weekend.

Eden Hazard returns to Real Madrid training after undergoing surgery
Eden Hazard returns to Real Madrid training after undergoing surgery

Eden Hazard had undergone an ankle surgery on March 29 to remove the plate that he had been wearing since December 2019.

Eden Hazard has returned to Real Madrid training
Eden Hazard has returned to Real Madrid training Twitter

The 31-year-old Belgian attacker is eager to be with his teammates throughout the closing stretch of the La Liga season after the Los Blancos clinched their record 35th La Liga title.

Hazard has now been spotted working with the group, but he is unlikely to play a significant role in the final few games of the season, as he needs to get in shape and be ready for next season.

The former Chelsea legend, has no intention of leaving Real Madrid, although a departure would not be detrimental to the club.

Ancelotti still positive Hazard will come good at Real Madrid

Ancelotti targets Liverpool Champions League final after loss in Madrid derby

Hazard's return to training, breeds positives for a locker room that highly regards his presence in the team.

Eden Hazard in training with Eduardo Camavinga
Eden Hazard in training with Eduardo Camavinga Twitter

The former Chelsea man will be looking to play a few minutes in the upcoming games, against either of Cadiz or Real Betis in LaLiga Santander.

Hazard is unlikely to be fit enough to make it to the squad for the game against Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday, while it remains to be seen if he will have a role to play in the Champions League final against Liverpool in Paris.

Eden Hazard has endured a stretch of injuries since joining Real Madrid in 2019
Eden Hazard has endured a stretch of injuries since joining Real Madrid in 2019 AFP

Since his blockbuster signature for the Los Blancos in the summer of 2019, the Belgian skipper has only managed six goals for the club, with just one of those coming this year.

His time at Real Madrid has been hampered by unfortunate string of injuries - only playing just 65 games across three seasons.

David Ben

Eden Hazard makes return to Real Madrid training

Eden Hazard makes return to Real Madrid training

