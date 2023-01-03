Reactions as Fei Toto flies abroad to train with Benzema's coach [Video]

It is still unclear why the footballer has moved to train abroad yet he could have joined his fellow teammates to train in Tanzania.

Feisal Salum who is known to many as Fei Toto shared videos and photos of himself training hard in an undisclosed location with the trainer.

The trainer who goes by the name Coach Nic has been privileged to handle the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Benjamin Mendy and finally, Karim Benzema is trying to put Feisal in good shape.

Feisal has already netted 12 goals for Tanzania in 35 appearances while he has scored 32 goals for Yanga on the other hand.

His move to train abroad can only mean that he wants to get to the top and most probably move to Europe to finish his career there.

Some Tanzanians are hoping that the Feisal will also lift the Ballon d'Or awards one day like Benzema.

His haters on the other hand are unhappy after noticing that he went to train abroad to better his skills and movement on the pitch.

There are uncertainties over his future at Yanga and one of the fans has already threatened to unfollow him on social media platforms if he ditches the Tanzanian club.

The Tanzanian Premier League will be back on January 21, 2023, and maybe he would have communicated his next move by then.