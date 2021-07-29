Reactions as FKF President Nick Mwendwa unveils Sh5 Million KPL trophy (Photo)

Appearing on JKL Live, Mwendwa disclosed that the new KPL trophy costs a whooping Sh5, 000, 000, something that has left Kenyans talking.

Mwendwa said that the trophy was crafted in Dubai. The 24 karat gold coated trophy stands at 80cm and weighs 11kgs.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa Pulse Live Kenya

Describing the trophy and the idea behind it, Mwendwa said; “We went a long way to craft a trophy that represents the Kenyan heritage… so we crafted the trophy around the Maasai culture and the big five. This is the first time this trophy is being seen by Kenyans and footballer lovers…This is a Maasai holding a football and its gold coated, 24 Karat gold and at the base it has our big five (Lion, Rhino, Leopard, elephant and the Buffalo)”.

The new trophy will be awarded to the winner of the 2020/21 season.

Previously, the federation endured a hard time in shipping the trophy that was made in Dubai into the country ever since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic which made it hard for successful logistic plans to be executed.

“…when I came here I never promised we will be in the World Cup by now, I never promised we would be in the Olympics by now because I understood the problem… it’s going to take time but we are doing well on that front” said Nick Mwendwa.

“There is no day the winner of a league will receive enough money to recover their expenses…mimi nikiwa hapa kwa ofisi natarajia siku moja nitawapea 25 million kila team. Is it happening right now, no but is it better than before, yes because hizi team hazijawai pewa zile pesa tunawapatia leo” he added.

Reactions