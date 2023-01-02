ADVERTISEMENT
PREMIER LEAGUE

Brentford give positive Toney update ahead of crucial Liverpool battle

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Fantasy Premier League managers are the biggest winners following the latest on the in-form striker who picked up an injury on boxing day.

Ivan Toney could face Liverpool later today. (Photo: Offside Sports Photography)
Ivan Toney could face Liverpool later today. (Photo: Offside Sports Photography)

Premier League side Brentford football club have confirmed that star striker Ivan Toney could be available to face Liverpool later today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Toney was stretchered off as the Bees defeated West Ham United on boxing day.

The England international opened the scoring in that encounter before he was forced off due to what looked like a serious knee injury.

Toney looked in serious pain as he was taken off at West Ham.
Toney looked in serious pain as he was taken off at West Ham. AFP

However, it seems the forward will lead his club at home against the Reds from Merseyside when they go head-to-head this evening.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, Brentford manager, Thomas Frank gave a positive update on the talented 26-year-old.

According to Frank, Toney could face Jurgen Klopp's side later today as the injury wasn't as serious as first thought.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is relieved Toney's injury is not as serious as it had looked.
Brentford manager Thomas Frank is relieved Toney's injury is not as serious as it had looked. AFP

“It’s good news with Ivan,” the manager said per the official Brentford website.

“It’s not a significant injury. He could potentially be available for tomorrow (today)."

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is also facing misconduct charges
Brentford striker Ivan Toney is also facing misconduct charges AFP

“There’s nothing wrong with his knee. Without going too much into the details, it’s something with the muscle."

Brentford's return to winning ways against the Hammers in their first game after the World Cup saw them snap a run of five matches without a win.

Toney scored the opener in that game and assisted Joshua Dasilva for the second in an impressive first-half display.

Toney has scored 12 goals and assisted 3 more in just 16 games this season.
Toney has scored 12 goals and assisted 3 more in just 16 games this season. AFP

The goal saw Toney take his tally to 12 goals and three assists in 16 games for the Bees in the PL this season.

Frank and his Brentford side will be happy to see their talisman take to the pitch against Liverpool as they look to consolidate on the win against West Ham with another positive outing.

“The physios explained the details and I completely forgot! I'm just glad it isn’t serious," the coach added.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Five key talking points from the Premier League weekend's action

    PREMIER LEAGUE: 5 key points from the weekend's action

  • Ivan Toney could face Liverpool later today. (Photo: Offside Sports Photography)

    Brentford give positive Toney update ahead of crucial Liverpool battle

  • A tribute to Pele is shown on a screen ahead of the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Former Brazil player Pele died on Thursday in Brazil at the age of 82

    Pele's last wish was to be buried on 9th floor, in honour of his father's No.9 shirt

Recommended articles

Brentford give positive Toney update ahead of crucial Liverpool battle

Brentford give positive Toney update ahead of crucial Liverpool battle

PREMIER LEAGUE: 5 key points from the weekend's action

PREMIER LEAGUE: 5 key points from the weekend's action

Pele's last wish was to be buried on 9th floor, in honour of his father's No.9 shirt

Pele's last wish was to be buried on 9th floor, in honour of his father's No.9 shirt

Disappointing Chelsea lucky to escape with draw against Nottingham Forest

Disappointing Chelsea lucky to escape with draw against Nottingham Forest

Details of Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer deal to Al-Nassr including salary

Details of Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer deal to Al-Nassr including salary

OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al-Nassr in 95 billion Naira per year deal

OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al-Nassr in 95 billion Naira per year deal

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

8 most antagonistic footballers in the world

8 most antagonistic footballers in the world

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United and Arsenal now favourites to sign World Cup star in January

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United and Arsenal now favourites to sign World Cup star in January

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Raheem Sterling's goal was not enough for Chelsea as they dropped points against Nottingham Forest
PREMIER LEAGUE

Disappointing Chelsea lucky to escape with draw against Nottingham Forest

A tribute to Pele is shown on a screen ahead of the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Former Brazil player Pele died on Thursday in Brazil at the age of 82
RIP PELE

Pele's last wish was to be buried on 9th floor, in honour of his father's No.9 shirt

Five key talking points from the Premier League weekend's action

PREMIER LEAGUE: 5 key points from the weekend's action

Ivan Toney could face Liverpool later today. (Photo: Offside Sports Photography)
PREMIER LEAGUE

Brentford give positive Toney update ahead of crucial Liverpool battle