Brentford give positive Toney update ahead of crucial Liverpool battle

Toney was stretchered off as the Bees defeated West Ham United on boxing day.

The England international opened the scoring in that encounter before he was forced off due to what looked like a serious knee injury.

However, it seems the forward will lead his club at home against the Reds from Merseyside when they go head-to-head this evening.

It is good news - Brentford manager

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, Brentford manager, Thomas Frank gave a positive update on the talented 26-year-old.

According to Frank, Toney could face Jurgen Klopp's side later today as the injury wasn't as serious as first thought.

“It’s good news with Ivan,” the manager said per the official Brentford website.

“It’s not a significant injury. He could potentially be available for tomorrow (today)."

“There’s nothing wrong with his knee. Without going too much into the details, it’s something with the muscle."

Toney is amongst the top scorers in the PL

Brentford's return to winning ways against the Hammers in their first game after the World Cup saw them snap a run of five matches without a win.

Toney scored the opener in that game and assisted Joshua Dasilva for the second in an impressive first-half display.

The goal saw Toney take his tally to 12 goals and three assists in 16 games for the Bees in the PL this season.

Frank and his Brentford side will be happy to see their talisman take to the pitch against Liverpool as they look to consolidate on the win against West Ham with another positive outing.