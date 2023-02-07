ADVERTISEMENT
FKF PL

Gor Mahia coach McKinstry expects tough match against Tusker

Festus Chuma
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ahead of their FKF Premier League tie against K’Ogalo and Brewers coach McKinstry says he anticipates a tough match on Wednesday afternoon.

Gor Mahia head coach Johnathan McKinstry on October 8, 2022.
Gor Mahia head coach Johnathan McKinstry on October 8, 2022.

Gor Mahia coach Jonathan McKinstry is braced for a tough encounter when they meet Tusker FC in their FKF Premier League clash on Wednesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

K'Ogalo, currently on a seven-match unbeaten run in the domestic league, plays host to Tusker in the eagerly anticipated clash at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

During the pre-match interview, McKinstry said that his team expects a tough clash based on the recent results posed by their opponent in their previous matches.

"Tusker are a difficult opponent, we know we need to be our best. Some may say Tusker have dropped some points recently, but a wounded animal is the most dangerous type," McKinstry said on Tuesday.

"My boys are going into the game ready and we are confident we can put out another top performance."

Gor Mahia brushed aside Nairobi City Stars in their last weekend clash, and they now sit second behind table leaders Nzoia.

READ: Gor Mahia out to plunder Tusker

However, Gor Mahia mustn't think that Tusker will be a pushover. The Ruaraka's side coach Robert Matano says his team will go toe-to-toe with K'Ogalo despite their latest poor run.

"There is nothing to fear, despite it being a tough match, we are rectifying our mistakes and also bringing back our fighting spirit ahead of the game," said Matano.

" The race is still on; those are the dynamics of football, sometimes you are up, sometimes you are down."

Jonathan McKinstry
Jonathan McKinstry Pulse Live Kenya

On Saturday afternoon, Tusker were held to a 1-1 draw by Kariobangi Sharks in their previous league match.

The Brewers occupy the fourth spot on the FKF Premier League standings with 25 points from 13 games.

Festus Chuma Festus Chuma Festus is an award-winning journalist. At Pulse Sports he specializes in coverage of football, rugby, boxing and basketball.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Gor Mahia head coach Johnathan McKinstry on October 8, 2022.

    Gor Mahia coach McKinstry expects tough match against Tusker

  • Frenkie de Jong and his girlfriend (left) and Naby Keita

    Frenkie de Jong's girlfriend cheeky response to United fans & other stories making headlines today

  • Christian Atsu and photos displaying the impact of the earthquake in Turkey.

    Former Chelsea and Newcastle star found in debris after earthquake in Turkey

Recommended articles

Gor Mahia coach McKinstry expects tough match against Tusker

Gor Mahia coach McKinstry expects tough match against Tusker

Frenkie de Jong's girlfriend cheeky response to United fans & other stories making headlines today

Frenkie de Jong's girlfriend cheeky response to United fans & other stories making headlines today

Former Chelsea and Newcastle star found in debris after earthquake in Turkey

Former Chelsea and Newcastle star found in debris after earthquake in Turkey

Gor Mahia out to plunder Tusker

Gor Mahia out to plunder Tusker

Wanjiku excited to represent Kenya at World Championships as she eyes Olympics

Wanjiku excited to represent Kenya at World Championships as she eyes Olympics

'Deadly' duos breaking records this season

'Deadly' duos breaking records this season

We are in it to win it, says Trailblazers captain Mutero

We are in it to win it, says Trailblazers captain Mutero

Nike addresses its relationship with Mason Greenwood

Nike addresses its relationship with Mason Greenwood

Can Nzoia Sugar maintain the top spot?

Can Nzoia Sugar maintain the top spot?

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Casemiro of Manchester United
FOOTBALL

Why Casemiro plays with the wrong name on his jersey

Cody Gakpo [Instagram]
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Ruud van Nistelrooy blasts Cody Gakpo for despising his advice

Man City boss Pep Guardiola
EPL

Guardiola offers peculiar excuse after Man City's loss to Spurs

Jose Mourinho
COMMENT

Jose Mourinho 'destroyed' in ugly attack by Antonio Cassano

Victor Osimhen (left) and Lionel Messi
TRENDING

PSG addresses Messi's future at the club & other stories making headlines today

Posta
FKF PL

Posta Rangers winger Caleb Olilo dreams big

Pep Guardiola
GUILTY

Harsh decision Guardiola will make after City's infringement of rules

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood
UPDATE

Nike addresses its relationship with Mason Greenwood