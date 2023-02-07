Gor Mahia coach McKinstry expects tough match against Tusker

K'Ogalo, currently on a seven-match unbeaten run in the domestic league, plays host to Tusker in the eagerly anticipated clash at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

During the pre-match interview, McKinstry said that his team expects a tough clash based on the recent results posed by their opponent in their previous matches.

"Tusker are a difficult opponent, we know we need to be our best. Some may say Tusker have dropped some points recently, but a wounded animal is the most dangerous type," McKinstry said on Tuesday.

"My boys are going into the game ready and we are confident we can put out another top performance."

Gor Mahia brushed aside Nairobi City Stars in their last weekend clash, and they now sit second behind table leaders Nzoia.

However, Gor Mahia mustn't think that Tusker will be a pushover. The Ruaraka's side coach Robert Matano says his team will go toe-to-toe with K'Ogalo despite their latest poor run.

"There is nothing to fear, despite it being a tough match, we are rectifying our mistakes and also bringing back our fighting spirit ahead of the game," said Matano.

" The race is still on; those are the dynamics of football, sometimes you are up, sometimes you are down."

Pulse Live Kenya

On Saturday afternoon, Tusker were held to a 1-1 draw by Kariobangi Sharks in their previous league match.