Can Nzoia Sugar maintain the top spot?

Festus Chuma
The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League is set to return on Wednesday afternoon with midweek fixtures.

Nzoia Sugar fans during their past match against AFC Leopards (Image: Nzoia Sugar)
The increasingly intriguing FKF Premier League continues on Wednesday with eight fixtures lined-up, including table-topping Nzoia Sugar's trip to Kariobangi Sharks.

The Sugar Millers and the Sharks will meet at Utalli Grounds, with Nzoia looking to maintain the top spot on the league table.

Nzoia have taken eight points in their last five matches, with their latest outing a 0-0 draw at home to AFC Leopards. The Sugar Millers have claimed 28 points from 14 home matches this season.

Kariobangi Sharks claimed a second consecutive draw in their last four matches when they held Tusker FC to a 1-1 draw away on Saturday 4. The Sharks have claimed just three points from five home matches in the 2022/2023 campaign.

Nzoia, on the other hand, have claimed 12 points from five away matches this season. Salim Babu's charges are expected to have the upper hand as they have tasted defeat twice in this year's competition.

However, Sharks will only go down with a fight. William Muluya's side are unbeaten in their last five matches and will be looking to consolidate their fine form and be among the top eight when the league goes into the break.

But the midweek clash will come with headaches for Muluya. The 36-year-old will be forced into changes dues to the suspension of defender Timothy Ekhavi. Also in doubt of the game is the Sharks custodian John Otieno, after he sustained a minor knock during the match against Tusker.

Meanwhile, Nzoia Sugar will be counting on the form of their lethal attacking trio of Mwangi Joseph, Feliciien Okanda, and Ian Simiyu. The latter is expected Tusker in their last outing.

Tusker FC forward Ibrahim Joshua during training
Tusker FC forward Ibrahim Joshua during training Tusker FC

In the other massive afternoon clash, Gor Mahia will lock horns with Tusker at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Nothing less than a win for the two teams will do to keep their title aspirations alive.

Tusker themselves face a tough test as they have yet to record a win in their last three matches. The Brewers are fresh from a 1-1 draw against Kairobangi Sharks and looking forward to facing K'Ogalo, who have not tasted defeat in their last nine matches.

In the last team meeting, Tusker emerged 2-0 victorious in a match played at Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok.

Also in the afternoon, Nairobi City Stars host high-flying Kenya Police FC, and KCB make a short trip to Kasarani Annex to face off against Sofapaka FC. Both meetings have high consequences on the top of the table as Kenya Police are currently fifth while KCB are third on the league table.

Kenya Police FC striker Clinton Kinanga during a past match against Mathare United
Kenya Police FC striker Clinton Kinanga during a past match against Mathare United Kenya Police FC

The last time Nairobi City Stars and Police met, the match ended in a goalless stalemate. But on Wednesday afternoon, Police will face a depleted Kwangware-based outfit. Nicolas Muyoti's men have only won three games in the ongoing football season.

While in the build-up to the game, coach Muyoti has spoken about being mentally strong; it will take more than a solid mindset to tame a hungry lion at Kasarani.

At the bottom of the FKF PL table, Mathare United faces off against Vihiga Bullets. Both teams have performed dissimilar this season, and three points will go a long way in ensuring survival. Worrying for Mathare United has been their home form, as the Slum Boys have not recorded any issues at home this season.

Wednesday afternoon sees, also Bandari host struggling Kakamega Homeboyz at Mbaraki Grounds, while Ulinzi Stars welcome Bidco at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

