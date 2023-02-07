Gor Mahia out to plunder Tusker

K'Ogalo, who beat Nairobi City Stars 1-0 in their last outing, are well on the pace in the title race in second place.

Jonathan McKinstry charges trail table leader Nzoia Sugar one point after 12 games and have defending champions Tusker FC breathing down their necks in the fourth place.

Gor Mahia struggled in their last match against Stars, and they only needed Benson Omala's magic in the 63rd minute of the game to carry home the maximum points

McKinstry will be hoping to mastermind a victory over defending league champions, who seem to have lost their mojo in recent weeks.

Tusker have been struggling as they are winless in their three matches, having held to a 1-1 stalemate by Kariobangi Sharks over the weekend.

McKinstry's counterpart Robert Matano knows his side cannot afford to drop more points as the Brewers are three points behind the current log leader Nzoia Sugar.

Gor Mahia have not reported any injury concerns before their first season clash with Tusker.

The dangerman in McKinstry's side is Benson Omalla, who has found the back of the net 11 times in the league this season, and he will be keen to inspire his team to a win over Tusker.

K'Ogalo are currently placed second on the league standings, and a win will take them to the table's summit.

Tusker FC

On the other hand, Tusker will also have all their attackers at their disposal, Shami Mwinyi, David Majak, and Ibrahim Joshua, all keen to regain their scoring boots.

A victory for Tusker will see them cut their gap with Nzoia and put themselves back into the title contention.

Tusker have been leaking goals this season as they have kept only four clean sheets, and Matano will be keen to ensure that his side tightens up at the back.

On the other hand, Gor Mahia have done well on the reload this season as they are undefeated in five away matches in the league this season.