ADVERTISEMENT
FKF PL

Gor Mahia out to plunder Tusker

Festus Chuma
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The Brewers will be desperate to break their winless drought in the FKF Premier League when they visit K'Ogalo tomorrow afternoon

Gor Mahia winger George Odhiambo will be in action against his former employer Tusker FC (Image: FKF Premier League)
Gor Mahia winger George Odhiambo will be in action against his former employer Tusker FC (Image: FKF Premier League)

Gor Mahia are set to square off with Tusker in an FKF Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on Wednesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

K'Ogalo, who beat Nairobi City Stars 1-0 in their last outing, are well on the pace in the title race in second place.

Jonathan McKinstry charges trail table leader Nzoia Sugar one point after 12 games and have defending champions Tusker FC breathing down their necks in the fourth place.

Gor Mahia struggled in their last match against Stars, and they only needed Benson Omala's magic in the 63rd minute of the game to carry home the maximum points

McKinstry will be hoping to mastermind a victory over defending league champions, who seem to have lost their mojo in recent weeks.

Tusker have been struggling as they are winless in their three matches, having held to a 1-1 stalemate by Kariobangi Sharks over the weekend.

McKinstry's counterpart Robert Matano knows his side cannot afford to drop more points as the Brewers are three points behind the current log leader Nzoia Sugar.

Gor Mahia have not reported any injury concerns before their first season clash with Tusker.

The dangerman in McKinstry's side is Benson Omalla, who has found the back of the net 11 times in the league this season, and he will be keen to inspire his team to a win over Tusker.

K'Ogalo are currently placed second on the league standings, and a win will take them to the table's summit.

Tusker FC attacking midfielder Shami Kibwana
Tusker FC attacking midfielder Shami Kibwana Tusker FC

On the other hand, Tusker will also have all their attackers at their disposal, Shami Mwinyi, David Majak, and Ibrahim Joshua, all keen to regain their scoring boots.

A victory for Tusker will see them cut their gap with Nzoia and put themselves back into the title contention.

READ: Can Nzoia Sugar maintain the top spot?

Tusker have been leaking goals this season as they have kept only four clean sheets, and Matano will be keen to ensure that his side tightens up at the back.

On the other hand, Gor Mahia have done well on the reload this season as they are undefeated in five away matches in the league this season.

In head-to-head stats, Gor Mahia have recorded four wins compared to three of the Brewers in the last five years, while two games have ended in three draws.

Festus Chuma Festus Chuma Festus is an award-winning journalist. At Pulse Sports he specializes in coverage of football, rugby, boxing and basketball.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Frenkie de Jong and his girlfriend (left) and Naby Keita

    Frenkie de Jong's girlfriend cheeky response to United fans & other stories making headlines today

  • Christian Atsu and photos displaying the impact of the earthquake in Turkey.

    Former Chelsea and Newcastle star found in debris after earthquake in Turkey

  • Gor Mahia winger George Odhiambo will be in action against his former employer Tusker FC (Image: FKF Premier League)

    Gor Mahia out to plunder Tusker

Recommended articles

Frenkie de Jong's girlfriend cheeky response to United fans & other stories making headlines today

Frenkie de Jong's girlfriend cheeky response to United fans & other stories making headlines today

Former Chelsea and Newcastle star found in debris after earthquake in Turkey

Former Chelsea and Newcastle star found in debris after earthquake in Turkey

Gor Mahia out to plunder Tusker

Gor Mahia out to plunder Tusker

Wanjiku excited to represent Kenya at World Championships as she eyes Olympics

Wanjiku excited to represent Kenya at World Championships as she eyes Olympics

'Deadly' duos breaking records this season

'Deadly' duos breaking records this season

We are in it to win it, says Trailblazers captain Mutero

We are in it to win it, says Trailblazers captain Mutero

Nike addresses its relationship with Mason Greenwood

Nike addresses its relationship with Mason Greenwood

Can Nzoia Sugar maintain the top spot?

Can Nzoia Sugar maintain the top spot?

Kibathi sets eyes on African title after Sirikwa X-country win

Kibathi sets eyes on African title after Sirikwa X-country win

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Casemiro of Manchester United
FOOTBALL

Why Casemiro plays with the wrong name on his jersey

Cody Gakpo [Instagram]
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Ruud van Nistelrooy blasts Cody Gakpo for despising his advice

Man City boss Pep Guardiola
EPL

Guardiola offers peculiar excuse after Man City's loss to Spurs

Jose Mourinho
COMMENT

Jose Mourinho 'destroyed' in ugly attack by Antonio Cassano

Victor Osimhen (left) and Lionel Messi
TRENDING

PSG addresses Messi's future at the club & other stories making headlines today

Posta
FKF PL

Posta Rangers winger Caleb Olilo dreams big

Pep Guardiola
GUILTY

Harsh decision Guardiola will make after City's infringement of rules

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood
UPDATE

Nike addresses its relationship with Mason Greenwood