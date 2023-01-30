Joao Cancelo to ditch Man City for German giants

Rumours have it the Portuguese defender fell out with City coach Guardiola and that is why he has been sidelining him.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Bayern wants to sign Cancelo on loan before the January transfer window is shut.

AFP

"Bayern Munich set to sign full-back Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City. Likely to include buy option. 28-year-old Portugal international has seen Man City minutes limited recently and Bayern are long-term admirers," tweeted Ornstein.

Sky Germany has reported that Cancelo is on his way to Germany to undergo his medical tests as he prepares to be a new Bayern player.

The emergence of Nathan Ake and Rico Lewis meant that his minutes at the club were always limited. His nightmare turned into reality after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

AFP

Pep overlooked him in every competition and no matter how many changes he made in his squad, Cancelo was never considered.

At Bayern Munich, it is likely that he will be handed the starting spot over Benjamin Pavard who is not settled at the club.

Pavard wants a move away from Bayern and he could move to the English Premier League after the 2022/23 campaign.