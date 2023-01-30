ADVERTISEMENT
Joao Cancelo to ditch Man City for German giants

Fabian Simiyu
Cancelo is set to quit Man City after Pep dropped him from City's XI

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo
Joa Cancelo is on his way to Bayern Munich after being dropped from Manchester City's starting XI by Pep Guardiola.

Rumours have it the Portuguese defender fell out with City coach Guardiola and that is why he has been sidelining him.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Bayern wants to sign Cancelo on loan before the January transfer window is shut.

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo (right)
READ: Man City 'deserve' to win Champions League, says Cancelo

"Bayern Munich set to sign full-back Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City. Likely to include buy option. 28-year-old Portugal international has seen Man City minutes limited recently and Bayern are long-term admirers," tweeted Ornstein.

Sky Germany has reported that Cancelo is on his way to Germany to undergo his medical tests as he prepares to be a new Bayern player.

The emergence of Nathan Ake and Rico Lewis meant that his minutes at the club were always limited. His nightmare turned into reality after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Dejan Kulusevski (right) shoots past Joao Cancelo to score
Pep overlooked him in every competition and no matter how many changes he made in his squad, Cancelo was never considered.

At Bayern Munich, it is likely that he will be handed the starting spot over Benjamin Pavard who is not settled at the club.

Pavard wants a move away from Bayern and he could move to the English Premier League after the 2022/23 campaign.

Noussair Mazraoui of Morocco plays in the same position as Cancelo at Bayern but he is not fit at the moment and the team doctors are monitoring his condition at the moment.

