Jonathan McKinstry reacts to Mashemeji Derby draw

The two Kenyan football giants met at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday but shared the spoils after settling for a goalless draw.

McKinstry felt his entire team was solid despite the congested fixtures schedule in the build-up to the derby.

“Given our schedule recently, I am sure our opponents may have thought they could take advantage, but we showed the quality and robustness of our team,” he said.

“We have the best form in the FKF Premier League at the moment, ad our focus is on mating that.”

FKF Premier League

The former Uganda Cranes coach added that both teams had equal opportunities and claimed they were on the right direction.

“It was an even contest of few chances, where both teams had a period on top,” he added.

“A robust and tireless performance from all our players ensured we take another step forward towards our target.”

This was McKinstry’s first derby as Gor Mahia coach, having just joined K’Ogalo at the start of the 2022/2023 season.

K’Ogalo dominated the first stanzas of the games, and their striking duo of Austin Odhiambo and Benson Omala missed a couple of open chances.

AFC Leopards, on their side, were the better side after the half-time break, with their forwards Olonayi Ojo and Saad Juma failing to convert their chances into goals.

Gor Mahia are currently second on Kenyan Premier League log with 24 points with two games in hand, while Leopards remain eighth on 18 points.