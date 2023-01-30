ADVERTISEMENT
Mourinho uses photo to send message to Roma board after Serie A scare

Fabian Simiyu
Roma lost are sixth on the Serie A table after losing to Napoli

Jose Mourinho
AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has left people in limbo after he shared a photo of his players and staff on his Instagram page.

The caption is what captured people's attention because he obviously was communicating a very important message to the AS Roma board.

Mourinho indicated below the photo that what people were seeing was in fact a strong team despite losing 2-1 to Napoli.

Jose Mourinho and his Roma squad [Instagram]
"What a TEAM what a SPIRIT what a PERFORMANCE. Let’s go… See you on Wednesday at the Olimpico," wrote Mourinho.

It is believed that the Roma board has not supported him during the January transfer window which is a few hours from being shut.

Mourinho is the type of manager who loves working under a team that spends freely and buys players that he needs.

Roma have their own structure on how they spend and Mourinho is straining considering a team needs reinforcements and that is what his competitors are doing.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho
Mourinho clearly understands what is going on at Roma and he is eyeing a Premier League return in the near future.

As a coach, you sometimes need to work with limited resources although the expectations are usually high, especially from the fans.

The Portuguese manager has struggled to maintain the top-four charge with his squad and he just needed to appreciate them after spending no money in January.

Jose Mourinho (AS Roma vs Hellas Verona)
It will be a big blow to AS Roma if Mourinho will walk away at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Portuguese won the Europa Conference League trophy with Roma and he was hoping to add more titles to the cabinet but things seem to be going south on his end.

Fabian Simiyu
