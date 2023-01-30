Mourinho uses photo to send message to Roma board after Serie A scare

The caption is what captured people's attention because he obviously was communicating a very important message to the AS Roma board.

Mourinho indicated below the photo that what people were seeing was in fact a strong team despite losing 2-1 to Napoli.

"What a TEAM what a SPIRIT what a PERFORMANCE. Let’s go… See you on Wednesday at the Olimpico," wrote Mourinho.

It is believed that the Roma board has not supported him during the January transfer window which is a few hours from being shut.

Mourinho is the type of manager who loves working under a team that spends freely and buys players that he needs.

Roma have their own structure on how they spend and Mourinho is straining considering a team needs reinforcements and that is what his competitors are doing.

Mourinho clearly understands what is going on at Roma and he is eyeing a Premier League return in the near future.

As a coach, you sometimes need to work with limited resources although the expectations are usually high, especially from the fans.

The Portuguese manager has struggled to maintain the top-four charge with his squad and he just needed to appreciate them after spending no money in January.

It will be a big blow to AS Roma if Mourinho will walk away at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.