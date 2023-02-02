Oldest striker in the world lands new club in Portugal

Miura is currently 55 years old and he will be turning 56 this month come February 26, 2023.

The footballer comes from Japan and he resorted to seeking a new club after falling down the pecking order at Yokohama FC in Japan.

Miura is hoping that he will get minutes in the tank in his new club so that he can help his new club win promotion from the second tier.

"Even though this is a new place for me, I'll work hard to show everyone the kind of play I'm known for," stated Miura after signing for Oliveirense.

The old footballer has no plans of retiring from the sport soon as he recently said that he will quit football at 60 years. This means that he has five years ahead of him.

Many have already doubted if he will have an impact at his new club considering he is a bit old and it is likely that young players with 'fresh' blood will outrun him on the pitch.

Miura's career in numbers

Miura started his career in 1986 at Santos of Brazil where he played two matches with zero goals under his name.

He, later on, moved to Palmeiras, Matsubara, CRB, XV de Jau, Coritiba, and then back to Santos where he started his career.

Miura moved back to Japan in 1990 to join Verdy Kawasaki where he played 192 matches and scored 117 goals.

The striker has also played for Genoa, Dinamo Zagreb, Kyoto Purple Sanga, Vissel Kobe, and Yokohama FC.

Yokahama loaned him out to Sydney FC and Suzuka Point Getters where he has been playing since 2004.