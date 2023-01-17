ADVERTISEMENT

Where will Kenya’s Victor Wanyama play football next?

Kenyan footballer Victor Wanyama

Victor Wanyama shocked Kenyan football fans by announcing his return to the national team.

The defensive midfielder spent just one year in international retirement before reversing his decision.

While Wanyama is back in the Kenya national team fold, he is still searching for a new club.

Wanyama recently saw his contract with Major League Soccer club, CF Montreal, expire on January 1, 2023. The midfielder is now a free agent and able to sign for any team seeking his signature.

One team Wanyama has flirted with on social media is former employers Glasgow Celtic. However, it remains to be seen whether or not the reigning Scottish Premiership champions are interested in resigning the player.

Kenyan soccer fans will hope Wanyama can turn the national team’s fortunes around in 2023.

MONTREAL, QC - AUGUST 04 2021: CF Montreal Midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) during the Atlanta United FC versus the CF Montreal game on August 04, 2021, at Stade Saputo in Montreal, QC (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
MONTREAL, QC - AUGUST 04 2021: CF Montreal Midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) during the Atlanta United FC versus the CF Montreal game on August 04, 2021, at Stade Saputo in Montreal, QC (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

During his time at Celtic, Wanyama won two Scottish Premiership titles from 2011 to 2013 and one Scottish Cup. Wanyama’s time and success in Glasgow put him on the European football map and led English Premier League team, Southampton, to his door.

Southampton paid Celtic €14.5 million for the defensive midfielder in July 2013.

After three seasons with Southampton, Wanyama was sold to Tottenham Hotspur for €14.4m. The deal reunited Wanyama with former Southampton manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Wanyama appeared in 47 games in all competitions during his first season in London, scoring five goals. However, his playing time decreased over the next three campaigns.

In March 2020, Spurs agreed to terminate Wanyama’s contract, allowing him to join CF Montreal of Major League Soccer on a free transfer.

The defensive midfielder played 90 times for CF Montreal, scoring five goals and assisting four. During the 2022 MLS campaign, Wanyama helped the club finish third overall with 65 points from 34 games.

The Canadian team was just two points off MLS Supporters’ Shield winners Los Angeles FC, who also went on to win the MLS Cup.

The 2022 season was CF Montreal’s best campaign in their history, and the midfielder was a big part of the success.

Wanyama played 32 MLS games, scoring one goal and adding three assists. He also helped CF Montreal reach the semifinals of the Canadian Championship (Domestic Cup Competition) and the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League.

Wanyama is just 31 years old and could return to Europe. As a free agent, Wanyama will be able to move clubs outside of the January transfer window.

However, the January transfer market could be the midfielder’s best opportunity to join a new club. In December, it had been rumoured that Wanyama would re-join Celtic in 2023.

Former CF Montreal right-back Alistair Johnston, a Canadian international, signed for Celtic after playing for the Canadian club in 2022 alongside Wanyama.

Johnston sent Kenyan soccer fans into a tizzy when he insinuated on social media that Wanyama would join him in Glasgow. Celtic are in the market to make further signings this month according to reports from Scotland.

