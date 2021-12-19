RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Kompany target of racist abuse in Belgian game

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany was racially abused during Sunday's match against Club Brugge

Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany was racially abused during Sunday's match against Club Brugge Creator: JOHN THYS
Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany was racially abused during Sunday's match against Club Brugge Creator: JOHN THYS

Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany was left "disgusted" after he said he was the target of racist abuse during Sunday's Belgian league game against Club Brugge.

Recommended articles

"I leave this match disgusted. My staff and I were insulted during the whole game. Racist insults that were aimed at the players too," said the former Manchester City and Belgium captain.

"The day ends badly. I'm going to get together with my staff and the people who matter to me. We should not still have to go through this," he told television broadcaster Eleven after the 2-2 draw.

Club Brugge said it condemned "all forms of racism" on its Twitter account.

"Some people are not representative of the values and standards of our clubs and have no place at the Jan Breydel Stadium."

The draw left reigning champions Club Brugge six points adrift of leaders Union Saint-Gilloise in second, while Anderlecht are another five points back in fourth place.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Liverpool held as Son rescues Spurs in thriller

Liverpool held as Son rescues Spurs in thriller

Freiburg poach win over Leverkusen to go third in Germany

Freiburg poach win over Leverkusen to go third in Germany

Premier League prepares for Covid summit as Man City show class

Premier League prepares for Covid summit as Man City show class

Vlahovic strikes as Fiorentina held by Sassuolo, Napoli and Milan in title clash

Vlahovic strikes as Fiorentina held by Sassuolo, Napoli and Milan in title clash

Covid-hit Chelsea held by Wolves as Man City top Christmas charts

Covid-hit Chelsea held by Wolves as Man City top Christmas charts

Bayern president rules out signing Dortmund star Haaland

Bayern president rules out signing Dortmund star Haaland

Kompany target of racist abuse in Belgian game

Kompany target of racist abuse in Belgian game

Freiburg poach win over Leverkusen to go third in Germany

Freiburg poach win over Leverkusen to go third in Germany

Covid-hit Chelsea 'deeply disappointed' after failing to have Wolves game postponed

Covid-hit Chelsea 'deeply disappointed' after failing to have Wolves game postponed

Trending

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

PSG will play Manchester United in the standout tie in the last 16 of the Champions League Creator: Richard JUILLIART

Lyon cup match in Paris abandoned after crowd trouble

Flares blaze in the stands as the French cup match between Paris FC and Lyon is halted by fleeing fans Creator: Bertrand GUAY

Tearful Aguero retires from football due to heart problem

A tearful Sergio Aguero (L) with Barcelona president Joan Laporta at a press conference at the Camp Nou to announce his retirement from football on Wednesday Creator: Pau BARRENA

Champions League last 16 draw at a glance

Kylian Mbappe (C) and Lionel Messi (R) will be key to PSG's hopes against Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 Creator: FRANCK FIFE