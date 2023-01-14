The weekend is here and there are eye-watering matches that will be played in various leagues between today and tomorrow.
4 classic matches to watch this weekend
United will face city in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford in the EPL
Recommended articles
Here are some of the must-watch matches as analysed by Pulse Sports.
Manchester United vs Manchester City
Manchester United will face Manchester City in the English Premier on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 15:30 pm EAT.
Both teams are on form and it will be a tightly contested match between EPL's number two and four at Old Trafford.
Marcus Rashford of United and Erling Haaland of City have scored back-to-back matches for their clubs in their previous matches prior to today's clash.
Will they do the same against each other? Who will win?
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
Out-of-form Chelsea will clash with Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 17:00 pm EAT.
It will be a battle between number 10 and 12 respectively and Chelsea will be looking to turn things around after a poor start in the campaign ever since the PL was restarted.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur will welcome their bitter rivals Arsenal for the second leg of the EPL as they hunt for the top-four spot in the EPL.
Arsenal are in form at the moment and they are number one n the PL table. Tottenham on the other hand are struggling to win matches under Antonio Conte.
It will be a super Sunday for sure as the two teams clash. The match will start at 19:30 pm EAT.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona
Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona will battle it out on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia at 22:00 pm EAT.
It will be an El Clasico as both teams hunt for the Super Cup title. Who will win?
More from category
-
Will Weghorst settle at United?
-
4 classic matches to watch this weekend
-
'You traded a Rolex for a Casio' - Shakira hits out at Pique in new break-up song