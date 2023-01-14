ADVERTISEMENT
FOOTBALL

4 classic matches to watch this weekend

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

United will face city in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford in the EPL

From left: Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane and Karim Benzema
From left: Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane and Karim Benzema

The weekend is here and there are eye-watering matches that will be played in various leagues between today and tomorrow.

Here are some of the must-watch matches as analysed by Pulse Sports.

Manchester United will face Manchester City in the English Premier on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 15:30 pm EAT.

Both teams are on form and it will be a tightly contested match between EPL's number two and four at Old Trafford.

Manchester United, ManU v Bournemouth Premier League 03/01/2023. Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford (10) during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Bournemouth at Old Trafford
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford (10) during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Bournemouth at Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford of United and Erling Haaland of City have scored back-to-back matches for their clubs in their previous matches prior to today's clash.

Will they do the same against each other? Who will win?

Out-of-form Chelsea will clash with Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 17:00 pm EAT.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter
Chelsea manager Graham Potter

It will be a battle between number 10 and 12 respectively and Chelsea will be looking to turn things around after a poor start in the campaign ever since the PL was restarted.

Tottenham Hotspur will welcome their bitter rivals Arsenal for the second leg of the EPL as they hunt for the top-four spot in the EPL.

Harry Kane during the FA Cup Third Round soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on January 7, 2023.
Harry Kane during the FA Cup Third Round soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on January 7, 2023.

Arsenal are in form at the moment and they are number one n the PL table. Tottenham on the other hand are struggling to win matches under Antonio Conte.

It will be a super Sunday for sure as the two teams clash. The match will start at 19:30 pm EAT.

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona will battle it out on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia at 22:00 pm EAT.

Karim Benzema celebrates in Real Madrid 3-0 win at Elche
Karim Benzema celebrates in Real Madrid 3-0 win at Elche

It will be an El Clasico as both teams hunt for the Super Cup title. Who will win?

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
