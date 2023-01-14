4 classic matches to watch this weekend

Here are some of the must-watch matches as analysed by Pulse Sports.

Manchester United vs Manchester City

Manchester United will face Manchester City in the English Premier on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 15:30 pm EAT.

Both teams are on form and it will be a tightly contested match between EPL's number two and four at Old Trafford.

AFP

Marcus Rashford of United and Erling Haaland of City have scored back-to-back matches for their clubs in their previous matches prior to today's clash.

Will they do the same against each other? Who will win?

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Out-of-form Chelsea will clash with Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 17:00 pm EAT.

AFP

It will be a battle between number 10 and 12 respectively and Chelsea will be looking to turn things around after a poor start in the campaign ever since the PL was restarted.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur will welcome their bitter rivals Arsenal for the second leg of the EPL as they hunt for the top-four spot in the EPL.

AFP

Arsenal are in form at the moment and they are number one n the PL table. Tottenham on the other hand are struggling to win matches under Antonio Conte.

It will be a super Sunday for sure as the two teams clash. The match will start at 19:30 pm EAT.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona will battle it out on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia at 22:00 pm EAT.

AFP