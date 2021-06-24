Michael Olunga clears Patrick Matasi’s Sh429K hospital bill after Accident with family

On Thursday, Olunga through his Michael Olunga Foundation teamed up with Odibets, to clear Matasi’s Sh429,000 hospital bill.

The Harambee Stars goalkeeper (Matasi) sustained injuries after a road accident along the Kapsabet-Nakuru Highway about a month ago.

Speaking after visiting Matasi at the Kakamega Referral Hospital, Olunga wished Matasi and his family a quick recovery.

“Matasi is a good friend of mine and I wish him a quick recovery and that of his family. I have partnered with my good friends, Odibets to come and clear my teammate’s hospital bill and that of his family” said Olunga who plays in Qatar with Al Duhail.

Michael Olunga clears Patrick Matasi’s Sh429K hospital bill after he was involved in Accident with family Pulse Live Kenya

Olunga was accompanied by Odibets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi.

“Matasi has always been a maestro on the pitch and when we heard about the accident that had occurred, we had to come out and help him,” noted Sayi.

The Accident

Matasi was on his way to Nairobi; and was set to fly out to Ethiopia to link up with his club, Saint Georges when the accident happened.

He was travelling in the same car with his wife and son before the accident that left the mother and son in need of surgical operations.

While Matasi was discharged a day after the accident, the mother and the minor are still recuperating from the medical procedures that have left the Kenyan international with a swelling hospital bill.

Last week, Matasi went public when he appealed for financial help.

Paid bills for other patients

The Michael Olunga foundation and Odibets also paid bills for other patients who had not been able to clear their bills.

Matasi is one of the most established Kenyan goalkeepers having played in the Kenyan Premier League and for the national team Harambee Stars.

He was the number one goalkeeper for Kenya at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cairo, Egypt.

Michael Olunga clears Patrick Matasi’s Sh429K hospital bill after he was involved in Accident with family Pulse Live Kenya

Michael Olunga clears Patrick Matasi’s Sh429K hospital bill after he was involved in Accident with family Pulse Live Kenya

Over the weekend, the Michael Olunga foundation in partnership with Odibets held the annual Michael Olunga tournament in Nairobi’s Baba Dogo estate that saw various teams battle it out for the coveted cup.