NSL side Fortune Sacco refutes disbandment reports

On Tuesday, a top official from the club was quoted by a local online publication saying that the Kerugoya-based outfit had been dissolved pending a court case where the team is challenging Football Kenya Federation's decision to nullify last season's league.

Now Fortune Sacco has issued a statement indicating that the club's disbandment reports are false.

"It has come to our attention that an article is circulating on social media and other digital platforms on 31st January 2023. The report claims that Fortune Sacco Football Club has been disbanded and has ceased playing in the national football leagues," reads the statement.

"We would like to inform our stakeholders, supporters, fans, and the members of the public that the article is misleading, fake, and malicious and intends to paint the Fortune Sacco Football Club in a bad light.

Muranga Seal

"The management of Fortune Sacco Football Club would like to assure our stakeholders, supporters, fans, and members of the public at large that the club is intact and any official communication regarding to the affairs of the club will be made through the official channels of the club," the statement adds.

"Further, we are cognizant of pending legal matters concerning the club in court and we are looking forward to resume football activities once the courts have fully concluded the matter."

After finishing second in the National Super League standings, Fortune Sacco earned a slot to feature in the FKF Premier League.