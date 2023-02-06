ADVERTISEMENT
EPL

Guardiola offers peculiar excuse after Man City's loss to Spurs

Fabian Simiyu
Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Pep Guardiola's post-match conference has left football fans confused after his cheeky statement as he explained why his team lost

Man City boss Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said his team lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League because of fatigue.

Guardiola said that the distance between Manchester to London is exhausting and that is why his players lost.

"Coming from Manchester to London, it's like going to northern Europe. It's four hours, 20 minutes to get to a hotel. It's so exhausting, I'm sorry. We need to come back to Manchester and prepare the game against Aston Villa," said Guardiola.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
READ: Pep Guardiola breaks silence on Erling Haaland's injury

Guardiola is a no-nonsense manager and people were expecting him to roast his players after the match for conceding a 'stupid' goal in the EPL.

There was confusion in City's defence and Harry Kane didn't hesitate to score after he received the ball in the opponent's penalty box.

City who are second on the EPL table failed to reduce the gap to two points after Arsenal slipped away to Everton by 1-0 at Goodison Park on January 4, 2023.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring against Fulham on January 23, 2023.
City fans haven't taken it lightly especially after noticing that they have beaten Spurs on many occasions despite traveling all the way from Manchester by train.

They think Pep is running out of ideas nowadays after losing to Manchester United at Etihad and now to Tottenham in the EPL.

The number one spot in the league is still open and Pep will have to beat Arsenal twice in both legs of the EPL to jump to the first spot.

