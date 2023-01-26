Mbappe clashes with PSG teammate over new role at the club

Galtier has made Kylian Mbappe the new vice-captain of the club, a post that belonged to Kimpembe. Marquinhos is the club captain.

Kimpembe is unhappy with the manager's decision and he feels like Mbappe is being favoured by Galtier.

According to Presnel, he was not involved in the decision-making process of handing Mbappe the new role despite various sources stating that Galtier had informed him that Mbappe was the new vice-captain.

"In the last few hours, I have been able to hear and read a lot about myself. I therefore wish to make things clear in order to avoid continuing to spread false information in this regard.

"I was not made aware of this decision, this is completely false. That said, I will always respect the decisions of the club," posted Kimpembe on Instagram.

Galtier defended his decision stating that Mbappe deserved the armband since he decided to stay at the club on May 2022.

Mbappe signed a lucrative deal with PSG on May 30, 2022, which also dictated that he had more powers than a manager.

Mbappe's other bigger role at PSG dictates how the club should run and that means that he influences directly players that should leave or join the club.

Did Mbappe force Galtier to hand him the vice role yet he knew very well that his French counterpart was the holder of the title and position?