Sadio Mane's biography: Early life, career, family, awards

Age: 30

Date of birth: April 10, 1992

Nationality: Senegalese

Height: 1.74 m

Spouse: Melissa Reddy (Girlfriend)

No of children: N/A

Mane's early life

Sadio Mané was born in Bambali, Sédhiou, Senegal on April 10, 1992. A lot hasn't been revealed about his parents but his dad when he was seven years old.

Mane was raised in a humble background and things became really tough after the death of his father. He couldn't believe that he was no more at first but he had to accept and live with the reality.

His love for football grew in 2002 when Senegal got to the quarter-finals of that year's FIFA World Cup edition.

It took a long time for Mane's family to believe that football could earn one a living and that is when they decided to support him immensely.

Mane's career

Sadio Mane started his senior career at Metz B where he played 12 matches and scored twice. He later moved to Metz where he played 22 matches and scored two goals gain.

Mane quit Metz in 2012 to join Red Bull Salzburg where he scored 31 goals in 63 matches. Southampton spotted him and managed to convince the Senegalese to join them in 2014.

His career was headed in the right direction and he scored 21 goals for Southampton in 67 appearances.

Mane was in his prime while at Southampton and Liverpool lured him to join Anfield where he featured in 196 matches and scored 90 times.

Towards the end of the 2021/ 22 season with Liverpool, rumours had it that Mane had fallen out with Mohamed Salah and that is when he moved to Bayern Munich.

Bayern parted with $43.4 (Sh5.3 billion) to lure him to move to Germany. He has scored six goals in 14 appearances so far.

Family

Mane is dating Melissa Reddy at the moment and the two might start together a family one day if all goes well.

Mane doesn't have a kid.

Awards