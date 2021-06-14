Scotland lose Tierney for Euro 2020 opener

Tierney has been one of the most consistent performers during Scotland's improvement under Steve Clarke over the past two years, deputising at centre-back to allow captain Andy Robertson to play in his natural role as a left-back.

Elsewhere, Clarke has kept faith with a number of key players from playoff wins over Israel and Serbia to finally make it back to a major tournament.

Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Christie are preferred to Chelsea's Billy Gilmour and Southampton striker Che Adams.

The Czechs are without suspended defender Ondrej Kudela after his 10-match ban for racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during a Europa League last 16 clash with Slavia Prague.

West Ham duo Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek start, while Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick leads the line up front.

Scotland (5-3-2)

David Marshall; Stephen O'Donnell, Jack Hendry, Liam Cooper, Grant Hanley, Andy Robertson (capt); Scott McTominay, Stuart Armstrong, John McGinn; Lyndon Dykes, Ryan Christie

Coach: Steve Clarke

Czech Republic (4-2-3-1)

Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril; Tomas Soucek, Alex Kral; Lukas Masopust, Vladimir Darida (capt), Jakub Jankto; Patrik Schick

Coach: Jaroslav Silhavy

Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)